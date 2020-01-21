3D Printing Services Market 2019: Overview, Top Manufactures, Industry Demand, Size, Share, Growth Trends, Opportunity, Forecast 2025

2019 Research Report Global 3D Printing Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025.

This report presents the worldwide 3D Printing Services Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The 3D printing technique involves the deposition of successive layers of materials such as plastic or metal to create solid 3D objects from a digital model. End-users can either purchase 3D printers or outsource the task to vendors such as 3D Systems and Arcam. These vendors provide printing, software, and design services.

Top Manufacturers Analysis:

– 3D Systems

– Arcam

– ExOne

– Materialise

– Stratasys

– 3D Hubs

– Autodesk

– Dynamo 3D

– EnvisionTEC

– EOS

– FORECAST 3D

– Graphene 3D Lab

– Hoganas

– Sculpteo

– Shapeways

– Optomec

– Organovo Holdings

– Ponoko

– Voxeljet

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

– North America

– Europe

– China

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Central & South America

– Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

– Extrusion

– Jetting

– Powder Bed Fusion

– Vat Photopolymerization

– Others

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

– Consumer products

– Automobile

– Healthcare

– Aerospace and defense

Major Points from Table of Contents

3D Printing Services Market Report by Company, Regions, Types and Applications, Global Status and Forecast to 2025

1 Industry Overview of 3D Printing Services

1.1 3D Printing Services Market Overview

1.1.1 3D Printing Services Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global 3D Printing Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 North America

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

1.2.5 Central & South America

1.2.6 Middle East & Africa

1.3 3D Printing Services Market by Type

1.3.1 Global 3D Printing Services Revenue (Million US$) and Growth Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Global 3D Printing Services Revenue Market Share by Type in 2018

1.3.3 Extrusion

1.3.4 Jetting

1.3.5 Powder Bed Fusion

1.3.6 Vat Photopolymerization

1.3.7 Others

1.4 3D Printing Services Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Consumer products

1.4.2 Automobile

1.4.3 Healthcare

1.4.4 Aerospace and defense

2 Global 3D Printing Services Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Global 3D Printing Services Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2014-2019)

2.2 Competitive Status

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

3.1 3D Systems

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 3D Printing Services Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Arcam

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 3D Printing Services Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 ExOne

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 3D Printing Services Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Materialise

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 3D Printing Services Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Stratasys

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 3D Printing Services Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 3D Hubs

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 3D Printing Services Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Autodesk

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 3D Printing Services Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Dynamo 3D

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 3D Printing Services Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 EnvisionTEC

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 3D Printing Services Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 EOS

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 3D Printing Services Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 FORECAST 3D

3.12 Graphene 3D Lab

3.13 Hoganas

3.15 Sculpteo

3.16 Shapeways

3.17 Optomec

3.18 Organovo Holdings

3.19 Ponoko

3.20 Voxeljet

4 Global 3D Printing Services Market Size by Type and Application (2014-2019)

And More…

