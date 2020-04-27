3D Printing Market Research Report, 2019: By Size, Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global 3D Printing Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to reduction of errors, decrease in development cost and time, and the ability to build customized products.

Demand of 3D printing in medical industry for manufacturing of personalized medical implants and prostheses, mass production without high cost with specified design in aerospace industry will boost 3D Printing market in upcoming year.

Additionally, 3D Printing technology helps consumers can develop products as per their requirements such as customized toys, shoes, decorative items, jewellery, and more, thus, giving the freedom of producing items as per the specification which will contribute to 3D Printing market growth during the forecast period. With technological advancements and product innovations, use of 3D printing technology has got various applications in a wide variety of areas, such as jet engines, advanced prosthetics, and even living tissue will aiding to the growth of 3D Printing market.

Get PDF Sample of this Research [email protected] https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-3d-printing-market-bwc19101#ReportSample/

Global 3D Printing Market Competitive Landscape

Companies, such as, Stratasys , Solidscape, 3D Systems EOS GmbH, GE Additive , SLM Solutions , HP, and EnvisionTEC , Arcam AB, Autodesk, Inc., The ExOne Company, Hoganas AB, Optomec, Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc., Ponoko Limited, , Concept Laser GmbH, , Voxeljet Technology GmbH, Materialise NV (ADR), Proto Labs Inc., Citim GmbH and Digital Mechanics Sweden AB are the key players in manufacturing of 3D Printing . In terms of services offerings, Solidscape, Inc., Stratasys, Ltd., and EOS GmbH.are the major players in the market.

FDM Technology type of 3D Printing market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of Technology type, the 3D printing market has been segmented into segmented into Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), and Stereolithography (SLA), Electron Beam Melting (EBM) and Digital Light Processing (DLP). FDM dominates the global 3D printing owing application of FDM in producing objects that are durable and also used to print of that object that will endure large temperature changes, mechanical stress, and chemical corrosion. SLA is anticipated to fastest growing market due to its properties to print parts in high resolution and a smooth surface finish directly out the machine and can create accurate parts with repeatable dimensions. SLS will drive by its ability to easily make very complex geometries directly from digital CAD data.

Services is projected to dominating solutions in the 3D Printing market during forecast period

On the basis of Solution offering, the global 3D printing market has been segmental into Hardware, Software, and Services. Services Solutions is anticipated to leading the market owing to increase in the demand of advanced in the printing technology and materials, services sector is garnering significant growth as a source of profit generation, compared to printers and materials. Hardware segment will fuel by demand from various sectors such as healthcare, aerospace, and automotive. The software segment will drive by rise in demand of 3D printer and software type.

Healthcare is projected to leading industry for utilizing applications of the 3D printing during forecast period

On the basis of application, the global 3D printing market has been segmented into Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, and Others. By application type, Healthcare will lead the market owing to applications of 3D printing as customized implants, prosthetics, medical models and medical devices. Moreover, the advances in technology and improvement in the healthcare infrastructure, on the one hand, and an increase both in the percentage of the aging population and in the investment in research and development sector, on the other. Automotive sector will drive by rapid prototyping, lower turnaround time, low consumption and wastage andlower cost of production.

Get Detailed Research Methodology of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-3d-printing-market-bwc19101#RM/

Asia Pacific accounts for lion’s share of the global 3D printing market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of region, the 3D Printing market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific dominates the world 3D Printing market over the forecast period owing to growing demand for applications of 3D printing in various industries, such as consumer goods, healthcare, education and research, defense, aerospace, and automotive. Furthermore the automotive and aerospace industries use this technology to manufacture affordable, complex, and lighter components. is one of the key factors estimated to encourage the growth of the Asia Pacific market in upcoming periods. North America will be fastest growing market owing to efficient use of materials, minimized human errors, customization of products, and reduced production time and cost.

Table of Contents

Chapter: 1. Research Framework

Chapter: 2. Research Methodology

Chapter: 3. Executive Summary

Chapter: 4. Industry Insights

Chapter: 5. Global 3D Printing Market Overview

Chapter: 6. North America 3D Printing Market

Chapter: 7. Europe 3D Printing Market

Chapter: 8. Asia Pacific 3D Printing Market

Chapter: 9. Latin America 3D Printing Market

Chapter: 10. Middle East & Africa 3D Printing Market

Detailed Analysis of Table of Contents (TOC)@

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-3d-printing-market-bwc19101#TOC/

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting provides a full scope of business intelligence solution for solving your toughest challenges. BWC is an emerging global expert & pioneer in the market research and provision of exclusive market INTEL. We optimize your decision making by equipping your industry with an accurate & better market research according to your industry demands through our professionally designed qualitative & quantitative research methods. Our trendy & efficient sample collection methods, integrated data solutions as well as methodologies certainly make us a better partner that you can rely on. With collective experience in the varied fields of retail, market research and reporting, we provide the business insight and business practices that would give the required impetus for your company’s growth.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826