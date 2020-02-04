3D Printing Market Disclosing Latest Advancements 2020 – Sisma S.P.A., Stratasys Ltd, 3D Systems Corporation, EOS GmbH

Global 3D Printing Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2023)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global 3D Printing including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global 3D Printing investments from 2020 till 2023.

The global 3D printing market was valued at USD 8.312 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 35.36 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 27.29% over the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

The Global 3D Printing market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Stratasys Ltd, 3D Systems Corporation, EOS GmbH, Electro Optical Systems, Concept- Laser GmbH, Sisma S.P.A., ExOne Co, Arcam AB, SLM Solutions Group AG, Materialise NV (ADR), Proto Labs Inc, Citim GmbH, Digital Mechanics Sweden AB among others.

Scope of the Report

The scope of the report considers hardware, software and services solutions offered by major players in the market. This report focuses on adoption of these solutions by various end users across the globe. The study also emphasizes on latest trends and industry activities that have a lasting impact on the market.

Key Market Trends:

Cloud Deployment of These Solutions Driving their Adoption

After witnessing the potential of the 3D printing technology across the supply chain, governments around the world have started investing in R&D of 3D printing technology. One of the biggest limitations in wider adoption of 3D printing technology on an industrial scale, is the high cost of equipment and materials involved in developing both the technology and the final product. Government funding is helping to bridge the gap within the industry.

The Canadian government is actively promoting R&D of 3D printing technology. The Scientific Research & Experimental Development (SR&ED) encourages Canadian businesses to innovate by offering increased wages, contractors, materials, and overhead costs. According to the UK 2017-2018 budget proposals, a majority of the government R&D funding will be focused toward technology development and support of scientific talent. The new proposals include the use of GBP 4.7 billion, which is diverted toward different aspects like R&D on electric vehicles, drug manufacturing technologies, artificial intelligence and robots for work in space, power plants and mining projects. In addition, the South Korean government announced plans to invest WON 41.2 billion (approximately USD 37 million) toward the development of 3D printing technology in 2017. Investments toward developing efficient 3D printing equipment are being encouraged by the respective governments, as the technology offers a cost-effective and viable solution to conventional manufacturing in the long run.

