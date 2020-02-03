3D Printing Filament Market Expansion to Be Persistent During 2019-2026
The global 3D Printing Filament market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this 3D Printing Filament market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the 3D Printing Filament market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the 3D Printing Filament market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the 3D Printing Filament market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
3D Systems
ESUN
ORD Solutions 3D Printer Filament
Jet
Repraper
MeltInk
3D-Fuel
MG chemicals
Zhehan Plastic and Metal manufactory
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
ABS
PLA
PET
Others
Segment by Application
Medical
Automotive
Consumer Goods
Others
Each market player encompassed in the 3D Printing Filament market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the 3D Printing Filament market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
