3D Printed Technical Ceramics Market Growth, Trends and Value Chain 2022

The global market for 3D printing of technical ceramics reached $118 million and $142 million in 2015 and 2016, respectively. This market is expected to increase from $174 million in 2017 to $544 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6% for 2017-2022.

Report Scope:

This report provides an updated review of 3D printed technical ceramics and their fabrication processes, and identifies current and emerging applications for these technologies.

BCC Research delineates the current market status for 3DP-TC, defines trends and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The 3DP-TC market is analyzed based on the following segments: product type, material, technology, application and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest process developments, are discussed.

More specifically, the market analysis conducted by BCC Research for this report is divided into five sections.

In the first section, an introduction to the topic and a historical review of ceramic 3D printing are provided, including an outline of recent events. In this section, current and emerging applications for 3D printed technical ceramics are also identified and grouped in segments (electrical and electronics, optical and optoelectronics, mechanical/chemical, energy and life science).

The second section provides a technological review of 3D printed technical ceramics. This section offers a revised and detailed description of various ceramic 3D printing processes; advantages and disadvantages of each method; typical materials for 3DP-TC; and new and emerging fabrication processes. This section concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2014, including examples of significant patents recently issued or applied for, as well as highlighting the most active research organizations operating in this field.

The third section entails a global market analysis for 3DP-TC. Global revenues (sales data in millions of dollars) are presented for each segment (product type, material, technology, application and region), with actual data referring to the years 2015 and 2016, and estimates for 2017.

The analysis of current revenues for 3DP-TC is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, technological trends and regional trends. The third section concludes by providing projected revenues for 3DP-TC within each segment, together with forecast compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the period of 2017 through 2022.

In the fourth section of the study, which covers global industry structure, the report offers a list of the leading suppliers of equipment, materials and services for 3DP-TC, together with a description of their products. The analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players. Profiles of the top players are also provided.



The fifth and final section includes an analysis of recently issued U.S. patents, with a summary of patents related to fabrication methods for 3DP-TC, equipment and applications. Patent analysis is performed by region, country, assignee, patent category, application and process type.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global market for 3D printed technical ceramics.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

– Evaluation of the market on the basis of product category, application, and region.

– A technological review of 3D printed technical ceramics, including material types, fabrication technologies, and characteristics of formed products.

– Presentation of market growth trends based on industry growth, technological trends, and regional trends.

– Listing of significant patents recently issued or applied pertaining to 3D printed technical ceramics

– Profiles of main industry players and their products.

Report Summary

In the 30 years since it was first developed, 3D printing (or additive manufacturing) has been primarily focused on the creation of objects made from polymers and metals. In recent years, there has been growing interest in expanding the use of 3D printing to ceramic materials. Although artistic objects and pottery currently represent the most common applications for ceramic 3D printing, various 3D printed technical ceramics are also being introduced to the marketplace.

As many as 17 different 3D printing processes (not including variants and processes upgrades) are currently being developed or applied to the fabrication of technical ceramics. These processes are broadly classified as: powder-based, suspension-based and tape-based. Advanced ceramics produced by these methods find their primary use in the following sectors: electrical and electronics, optical and optoelectronics, life science, mechanical/chemical and energy.

This study provides an updated and comprehensive description of 3D printed technical ceramics as well as an overview of their fabrication processes and applications, outlining current technical issues and the latest technological developments related to the manufacturing of these materials. It also offers a detailed market analysis for 3D printing of technical ceramics by segment (product type, material, technology, application and region), describing technical aspects and trends that will affect the future growth of this market.

As shown in the Summary Table, the global market for 3D printing of technical ceramics, which includes equipment, materials and services, increased from $118 million in 2015 to $142 million in 2016 and is estimated to reach $174 million by the end of 2017, corresponding to a very strong CAGR of 21.4% during the two-year period.

Applications within the mechanical/chemical sector currently account for the largest share of the market at an estimated 44.8% of the total in 2017, corresponding to $174 million in sales. Within this segment, 3D printed ceramics are primarily used for the fabrication of structural components for aerospace and defense, filters and membranes, and catalysts and catalyst supports.

The next largest field of application is life science with projected revenues of $74 million in 2017 (or 42.5% of the total), while all the remaining applications combined (i.e., electrical and electronics, optical and optoelectronics, and energy) represent 12.6% of the total.