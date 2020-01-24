3D Printed Medical Devices Market : Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2019-2026

The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global 3D Printed Medical Devices market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global 3D Printed Medical Devices market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the 3D Printed Medical Devices market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global 3D Printed Medical Devices market.

The 3D Printed Medical Devices market report examines the consumption patter of each segment and the factors affecting the pattern. In addition, the report focuses on the production footprint of each segment in various industries and regions across the globe.

The 3D Printed Medical Devices market report helps the readers grasp the changing trend in the industry supply chain, manufacturing techniques and expenses, and current scenario of the end uses in the global 3D Printed Medical Devices market.

All the players running in the global 3D Printed Medical Devices market are elaborated thoroughly in the 3D Printed Medical Devices market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the 3D Printed Medical Devices market players.

Reduction of Lifecycle Costs to Boost the Market of 3D Printed Medical Devices

Implementation of 3D printing for medical device manufacturing as compared to conventional techniques results in less material wastage in the form of process scrap by eliminating the need for expensive tooling and cutting down the number of manufacturing steps, which results in a leaner supply chain. Cost associated with conventional manufacturing includes expenses for CNC programming of machines, creating CAM programs, transit time and costs for multiple operations, labor costs and program management costs for multiple vendors, which can be eliminated by 3D printing.

Reduction of Time to Reach the Market Also a Significant Advantage of 3D Printing of Medical Devices

Currently, with the help of 3D printing, medical device manufacturers are able to create ‘clinical trial ready’ devices directly from the Computer Aided Design (CAD) data. This helps in reducing the overall time a product requires to reach the market and also reduces the money and time invested in production tooling process. Ability of 3D printing to make prototypes without tooling results in less time to promote and reduced risk of product launch as customer preferences are assessed by testing multiple configurations and suitable product is manufactured.

Global 3D Printed Medical Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

On the basis of region, global 3D printed medical devices is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America is leading the 3D printed medical devices market. North America dominated global 3D printed medical devices due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan 3D printed medical devices market was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 40 Mn in the year 2017 and is slated to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 163 Mn in 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.3% during the period of assessment.

