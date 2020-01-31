3D-printed Composite Materials Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by2017 – 2025

3D-printed Composite Materials Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for 3D-printed Composite Materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the 3D-printed Composite Materials in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Some of the key players in the global 3D-printed composite materials market are 3D Systems, Inc., Markforged, Inc., Materialise, Solvay, and Stratasys Ltd.

These companies are adopting the numerous other organic and inorganic growth strategies in order to strengthen their position in the global 3D-printed composite materials market. Higher investment and enhancing production capacity are the key growth strategies, which are adopted by the key players to expand their global presence. Additionally, these all factors are leading to cater demand for 3D-printed composite materials mainly from the emerging economies.

Here are some of the notable developments in recent years that are benefitting the growth of the market:

Recently in 29019, the Silicon Valley-based Arevo publicized a partnership deal with Franco Bicycles to deliver world’s first cycle manufactured from 3D printed composite material. Arevo frame is made to be a single part and will be glued together to form a cycle. Widening use of these materials is propelling growth of the global 3D printed composite materials market.

Global 3D-printed Composite Materials Market: Key Trends

The rising demand for 3D-printed composite materials from the aerospace sector is one of the key factor driving the growth of the 3D-printed composite materials market. Manufacturer of aircraft engine broadly prefers 3D-printed composite materials to alloy-based counterparts and metal to manufacture high-pressure turbines. These high-pressure turbines have high-temperature resistance and low weight. Additionally, in order to have high wear resistance, the 3D-printed composite materials are fuelling the growth of the energy efficient engine coupled with lowering emissions by minimizing fuel burn.

In addition, the use of 3D-printing technology has cost-effective approach as it generates less waste, and reduces the weight of end-product is driving the growth of the global 3D-printed composites materials market. Further, low raw material requirement and growing popularity of 3D-printing across the sectors such as the aerospace sector is propelling the growth of the global 3D-printed composite materials market.

Moreover, with the growing sale of personal cars and automobiles globally, the demand for these materials to be used across the production of seating applications, door modules, automotive door panels, interior headliners, and pick up boxes is expected to increase globally. Thus, the global 3D-printed composite materials market is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years.

Global 3D-printed Composite Materials Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the 3D-printed composite materials market could be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Of these, North America is expected to be dominant in the 3D-printed composite materials market in terms of revenue, demand, and consumption by the end of the forecast period. This growth of the region is attributable to the increasing investments by governments in the 3D-printed composite materials market in the region.

