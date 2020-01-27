3D Modeling, 3D Visualization, and 3D Data Capture Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats 2019-2026

The “3D Modeling, 3D Visualization, and 3D Data Capture Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Competitive Dynamics

Furthermore, the report includes competition landscape which comprises competition matrix, market positioning of major players in the market based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players operating in the market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues between 2016 and 2018. The global players profiled in the report include AAM Pty Ltd., AVEVA Group plc., Bentley Systems, Incorporated, EON Reality Inc., Esri Canada, Goontech, ImageMaker Advertising Inc., Intergraph Corporation, Josen Premium, Mechdyne Corporation, and Solid Terrain Modeling, Inc.

Market Segmentation

3D Visualization Market Analysis, by Application

AR & VR (Training, Marketing etc.)

Safety and Training

Marketing & Sales Animation

Post Production

Product and Process Operational Procedures for Drilling Wells Casing Installation Cementation Processes Oil and Gas Extraction Refining Processes

Transportation

3D Modeling Market Analysis, by Solution

3D CAD Modeling

3D BIM Model

3D Modeling Market Analysis, by Application

Structural Designing Piping Civil/ Foundation HVAC Ducting

Integrated Analysis & Material Take-off Reports

Equipment Designing

Equipment Modeling Vessels Pumps Launchers/ Receiver Others

Intelligent Grid

3D Data Capturing Market Analysis, by Application

3D Laser Scanning (Static)

3D Handheld Scanners

3D Aerial Scanning

Sensors

3D Modeling, 3D Visualization, and 3D Data Capture Market Analysis, by Country/Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe North Europe UK Germany South Europe Turkey Cyprus Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa Rest of Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



