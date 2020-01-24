3D Metrology Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | FARO Technologies, Inc., HEXAGON, Nikon, MISTRAS Group, Inc.,

3D Metrology market report objective is to describe market sizes of different segments and countries in recent years and to forecast to the coming seven years. 3D Metrology market report provides strategy and advance marketing, market-entry, market extension, and other business plans by identifying the key market opportunities and prospects.

Also, 3D Metrology market report analyzes competitive progress such as joint projects, planned alliances, mergers and acquirements, new product developments, and research and developments.

The 3D Metrology Market accounted for USD 11.30 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period .

3D metrology is required in the automotive industry for inspection, measurement, and quality checking of various components. The automotive industry has been increasingly using optical measurement systems and CMMs, instead of conventional strain gauges, accelerometers, transducers, and extensometers for improving the safety and comfort level of a vehicle. The increasing involvement of companies into mergers, acquisitions, and alliances, rising number of product launches, and the accelerated research and development activities are expected to raise the potential market. For instance, In February 2018, InnovMetric Software Inc. acquired Prefixa Vision Systems, a Mexican metrology software provider. With this acquisition, InnovMetric, a leading 3D metrology solution provider, is looking to expand their capabilities with the support of local expertise in the form of Prefixa. In February 2018, Safran Landing Systems, a leading designer and manufacturer of landing gear systems, deployed robotic inspection system to do metrology checking of their products. The robotic system includes ABB robot, Creaform 3D scanner integrated with metrology software. In January 2018, SHINING 3D introduced 3D metrology scanner named “EaScan II” capable of scanning of heavy and large objects with high speed and accuracy rate. The scanner can also perform measurement of dimensions and complex structure of a product with high speed thereby improve the efficiency.

Major Industry Competitors:

FARO Technologies, Inc., HEXAGON, Nikon, MISTRAS Group, Inc., Carl Zeiss, Basler AG, , Olympus Corporation, Zetec, Inc.,Mitutoyo America C, GOM, Creaform , 3D Digital Corp, Perceptron, 3D Systems, Inc., Zebicon, Zygo, SHINING 3D TECH.

Market Segmentation

The global 3D metrology market is segmented based on offering, product, application, end-user and geographical segments.

Based on offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into (Portable CMM- Bridge CMM, Gantry CMM, horizontal arm CMM, cantilever CMM, fixed CMM, articulated arm CMM, optical digitizer & scanner (ODS), 3d laser scanner, structured light scanner, laser tracker ,video measuring machine (VMM) ,measuring microscope , multisensor measuring system and automated optical inspection

On the basis of application the market is segmented into automotive, aerospace, construction, power and medical.

On the basis of end-user the market is segmented into aerospace & defense, aircraft components, defense, space exploration, automotive design & styling, pilot plant metrology, automotive component inspection, architecture & construction , medical, orthopaedics & prosthetics, medical devices, turbines (gas, wind, hydro), geospatial and others.

Based on geography, the global 3D metrology market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Key questions answered in this report-:

What is the key market patterns affecting the development of the 3D Metrology market?

What are the difficulties hampering the market development?

Who are the key sellers in the market?

What are the market openings and dangers looked by the merchants in this market?

What are the key variables driving the worldwide 3D Metrology market?

What will the market size and the development rate be in 2026?

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

The highly accurate inspection owing to 3D data for modelling

Growing IoT market

Inability of traditional measurement devices to address many manufacturing issues

Growing quality requirement in industrial products

Emerging high tech robots serviceable in automation, energy harvesting, and semiconductor wafer inspection

