3D Medical Imaging Market Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2018 to 2025

Global 3D medical imaging market was valued US$ 15.9 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 30.3 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.39 % during a forecast period.

3D medical imaging market is used to create visual representations of the interior body by utilizing 3D imaging modalities such as a computed tomography scanner, and X-ray and it helps to the doctors inaccurate diagnosis as well as used for clinical analysis & medical intervention.

The growth factors in the global 3D medical imaging market are the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. New advances in imaging technologies in surgical systems such as O-arm surgical imaging systems, rising demand for robotic-assisted surgery systems & endoscopy devices. The growing prevalence of chronic disease releases key opportunities for 3D medical imaging market. Stringent regulatory framework & clinical trials with high installation & maintenance costs are limiting the 3D medical imaging market. However, the insufficiency of 3D contents, and lack of medical infrastructure, mainly in the developing economies are also restraining the market growth.

Request for Report sample : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/6080

Magnetic resonance imaging, a computer produces a wide range of photos of the internal body part by using the powerful magnetic field and radio waves. Computed tomography uses sophisticated x-ray technology for detecting a variety of diseases and conditions of the body.

The on-premise based 3D medical imaging platform is being used in the premises of healthcare facilities such as hospitals and clinics. The cloud-based 3D medical imaging platform supports 3-dimensional observing of medical & surgical images in case of surgery. The web-based 3D medical imaging platform enables the doctors, radiologists, physicians to uniquely manage their medical diagnostic display workstations from everywhere across the globe.

Oncology is the fastest growing segment owing to the rising cancer cases and the associated diagnostic procedures conducted. The diagnostic centreâ€™s segment has led the market and accounted for nearly 58% of the market share. The 3D medical imaging is more used in diagnostic centers compared to hospitals owing to most hospitals have a limited budget, & 3D medical imaging systems are expensive, thus hospitals depend on medium-sized diagnostic centers for 3D imaging. Diagnostic centers have skilled staffs & radiologists who are a physician.

The rising number of surgeries, increasing the prevalence of chronic disease, and the growing adoption of the hybrid operating room by hospitals across North America is expected to hold the largest market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing geriatric population is also contributing to the progress of the North America 3D medical imaging market.

The key players operating in the global 3D medical imaging market are GE Healthcare, Hitachi, Medical Corp., Philips Healthcare, Analogic, ContextVision, EOS Imaging, Esaote, Fuel 3D Technologies, FUJIFILM Medical System, Gendex, Hologic, Imaging Sciences International, Intelerad Medical System, Intrasense, Mindray Medical International, Mithil Scans, J. Morita, Planmeca, Samsung Medison America, Shimadzu, Siemens Healthcare, Sirona, SOREDEX, Tomtec Imaging Systems, Toshiba Medical Systems, and Viking Systems.

The Scope of Global 3D Medical Imaging Market:

Global 3D Medical Imaging Market, by Components:

Hardware

Softwareâ€™s

Services

Global 3D Medical Imaging Market, by Technology:

Anaglyphy

Stereoscopy

Auto-stereoscopy

Holography

Volumetric display

X-ray

ultrasound

(MRI) Magnetic Resonance Imaging

(CT) Computed Tomography scan

Global 3D Medical Imaging Market, by Deployment:

On-premise based platform

Cloud-based platform

Web-based platform

Global 3D Medical Imaging Market by Application:

Oncology

Cardiology

Orthopedic

Other application

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/6080

Global 3D Medical Imaging Market by End-users:

Hospitals

Ambulatory & healthcare centers

Diagnostic centers

Research centers

Global 3D Medical Imaging Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Key Players Operating In the Global 3D Medical Imaging Market:

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Medical Corp.

Philips Healthcare

Analogic

ContextVision

EOS Imaging

Esaote

Fuel 3D Technologies

Make an Inquiry before [email protected]: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/6080/Single

FUJIFILM Medical System

Gendex

Hologic

Imaging Sciences International

Intelerad Medical System

Intrasense

Mindray Medical International

Mithil Scans

J. Morita

Planmeca

Samsung Medison America

Shimadzu

Siemens Healthcare

Sirona

SOREDEX

Tomtec Imaging Systems

Toshiba Medical Systems

Viking Systems.