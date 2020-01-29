3D Computer Animation System Market 2020-2024|Application and end-user Analysis by Top key players: Adobe Systems, Autodesk, Corel, Electric Image

3D Computer Animation System Market Report covers industry chain analysis, latest market trends & dynamics along with cost profit analysis of major key players which focuses on expansion rate, prices, competition, size, prices and value chain analysis of those leaders in the market. The 3D Computer Animation System Market report covers the market landscape and its development prospects over the coming years.

Global 3D Computer Animation System Market Synopsis:

3D Computer Animation System Market report provides a basic overview of the Market including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Then, the 3D Computer Animation System Market report explores the international and Chinese major Market players in detail. In this part, the 3D Computer Animation System presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2020-2024 market shares for each company.

Growing use of visual effects (VFX) in the entertainment industry is one of the major content affecting the 3D animation market. VFX is widely preferred by animation creators, game designer, and moviemakers in the scenario where they technically want to depict something that cannot be shot in a live environment. Furthermore, 3D mapping and 3D laser scanning properties to assist professionals in geospatial, geological, geophysical, and mining environments to visualize and map the coordinates is gaining traction. The running exposure to corruption and piracy, a low level of proficiency, intense competition, and increasing price sensitivity are some of the challenges for the growth of the market.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the 3D Computer Animation System Market are given below:

1) Product Type Segmentation:

The Standard Version

Professional Version

2) Industry Segmentation:

Construction Field

Animation Field

Media Field

Other Fields

3) Region Segmentation:

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Top Leading player in Global 3D Computer Animation System Market:

Adobe Systems, Autodesk, Corel, Electric Image, Maxon Computer, Side Effects Software, Corastar, Corus entertainment, Magix, NewTek, Smith Micro Software

Latest Industry news:

Corel (January 28, 2020)

CorelCAD 2020 Accelerates the 2D Drawing and 3D Modeling Experience with Precision and Control

CorelCAD 2020 is the professional and affordable CAD solution that streamlines 2D drawing, 3D modeling, and 3D printing processes. New Lasso Selection and Layer group filters enable users to work more efficiently; while enhanced MultiLeader and Dimension tools, Custom Blocks, and 3D capabilities offer even greater control. Available for Windows and macOS, CorelCAD™ 2020 enhances efficiency across a full spectrum of design, architecture, and engineering projects.

“CorelCAD 2020 offers users a complete CAD application that’s more powerful and intuitive, enabling them to achieve exceptional results faster,” said Klaus Vossen, Senior Product Manager, CorelDRAW. “This smart and affordable solution increases productivity and boosts performance across the entire 2D and 3D technical design workflow.”

Work faster with new Layer group filters and enhanced Custom Blocks

Even when working with complex files that may have hundreds of layers, new Layer group filters enable users to group referenced layers together to gain quick and easy access to specific areas of a drawing. Improvements to Custom Blocks include a new Save option for easy sharing, plus a new Test mode to evaluate block behavior, ensuring specifications are met without having to exit the block editor.

Experience a more intuitive 2D drafting workflow

The new Lasso Selection Tool and enhanced drawing constraint features enable users to precisely specify the object to be selected and how dimensional constraints are displayed. The new Pattern option offers improvements to the Copy tool, making it simple to duplicate objects along a path in a variety of shapes and create a specified number of copies in a linear pattern. User-favorite tools, including hatch, dimension, and rotate are fine-tuned to be more intuitive.

Do more with advancements to 3D modeling commands

The enhanced Sweep tool provides a new Bank option to design advanced 3D shapes that rotate along the specified sweep path. New ‘Offset edges’ and ‘Convert edges’ commands allow users to easily create 2D wireframe objects from the edges of 3D solids or surfaces.

Maximize productivity with enhanced PDF output

Ensure CAD designs can be viewed with full detail by creating layers in PDF files that reflect the layers in the original DWG file. Project efficiency is improved with the ability to batch print multiple drawing files into a single PDF.

Save time with the New Data Extraction Wizard (Windows version)

CorelCAD 2020 users on Windows can now specify and extract a set of object and/or block attributes which can be displayed in a table on the drawing or saved in an external file for easy sharing. The Wizard enables users to extract data directly from the technical drawing, producing a table-type sheet to automate the creation of BOMs, parts catalogs, order lists, and more.

Pricing and Availability

CorelCAD 2020 is available in English, German, Spanish, French, Brazilian Portuguese, Italian, Czech, Polish, Russian, Turkish, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, and Korean. Pricing is US$699 / €829.99 / £799.99 for the full version and US$199 / €239.99 / £232.99 for the upgrade. Education and volume licenses are also available.

GBP and EUR prices include VAT.

Significant points in table of contents of Global 3D Computer Animation System Market Report 2020:

1 3D Computer Animation System Product Definition

2 Global 3D Computer Animation System Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

3 Manufacturers 3D Computer Animation System Business Introduction

4 Global 3D Computer Animation System Market Segmentation (Region Level)

5 Global 3D Computer Animation System Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

6 Global 3D Computer Animation System Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

7 Global 3D Computer Animation System Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

8 3D Computer Animation System Market Forecast 2020-2024

9 3D Computer Animation System Segmentation Product Type

10 3D Computer Animation System Segmentation Industry

11 3D Computer Animation System Cost of Production Analysis

12 Conclusions

