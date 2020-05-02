3D Cell Culture Market 2020-2025 Industry Size, Share, Technology Advancement by Top Key Players: Becton, Corning, Synthecon, VWR Corporation, Lonza Group, Nanofiber Solutions, Tecan Trading

The Global 3D Cell Culture Market is increasing adoption of tissue engineering and organ transplantation for chronic diseases is projected to drive adoption in research over the forecast period.

Factors such as rising focus on developing alternative methods for animal testing, funding initiatives from government and private investors, technological advancements and product launches, and growing awareness are driving the growth of the market.

The cost associated with the system and technologies, more preference to the 2D cell cultures are observed. Also due to a simple understanding of 2D cell cultures and its ease in observation and measurement, the market of 3D cell culture is hampered to some extent.

The benefits achieved through use of 3D culture in oncology and stem cells throw open a plethora of opportunities that can be leveraged for the future development of 3D cell culture for therapeutic purposes.

Based on product, the market is segmented into scaffold-based 3D cell culture, microfluidics-based 3D cell culture, and magnetic levitation and 3D bioprinting. The scaffold-based 3D cell culture products segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2017, and is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment is attributed to the ability of scaffold-based products to mimic in vivo conditions, thus driving their adoption among end users.

Based on end users, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and research institutes.

The key players profiled in the market include:-

3D Biotek, LLC

Advanced Biomatrix, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company;

Corning Incorporated;

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Synthecon, Incorporated;

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

VWR Corporation.

Other

Cell Solutions, Inc.

InSphero AG

Nanofiber Solutions

Tecan Trading AG

Global 3D Cell Culture Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

