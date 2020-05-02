3D Cell Culture Market 2020-2025 Industry Size, Share, Technology Advancement by Top Key Players: Becton, Corning, Synthecon, VWR Corporation, Lonza Group, Nanofiber Solutions, Tecan Trading
The Global 3D Cell Culture Market is increasing adoption of tissue engineering and organ transplantation for chronic diseases is projected to drive adoption in research over the forecast period.
Factors such as rising focus on developing alternative methods for animal testing, funding initiatives from government and private investors, technological advancements and product launches, and growing awareness are driving the growth of the market.
The cost associated with the system and technologies, more preference to the 2D cell cultures are observed. Also due to a simple understanding of 2D cell cultures and its ease in observation and measurement, the market of 3D cell culture is hampered to some extent.
The benefits achieved through use of 3D culture in oncology and stem cells throw open a plethora of opportunities that can be leveraged for the future development of 3D cell culture for therapeutic purposes.
Based on product, the market is segmented into scaffold-based 3D cell culture, microfluidics-based 3D cell culture, and magnetic levitation and 3D bioprinting. The scaffold-based 3D cell culture products segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2017, and is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment is attributed to the ability of scaffold-based products to mimic in vivo conditions, thus driving their adoption among end users.
Based on end users, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and research institutes.
The key players profiled in the market include:-
- 3D Biotek, LLC
- Advanced Biomatrix, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company;
- Corning Incorporated;
- Kuraray Co., Ltd.
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Synthecon, Incorporated;
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- VWR Corporation.
- Other
- Cell Solutions, Inc.
- InSphero AG
- Nanofiber Solutions
- Tecan Trading AG
Global 3D Cell Culture Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 10 top companies and supported with tables and figures.
Target Audience:
- 3D Cell Culture providers
- Traders, Importer and Exporter
- Raw material suppliers and distributors
- Research and consulting firms
- Government and research organizations
- Associations and industry bodies
Key Benefits of the Report:
- Global, Regional, Country, Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025
- Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies
- Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale
- Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies
- Detailed insights on emerging regions, Software Type & End-user, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts
The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:
- Original Equipment Manufacturer
- Deployment Supplier
- Distributors
- Government Body & Associations, and
- Research Institute
Table of Contents:-
1 Executive Summary
2 Methodology And Market Scope
2.1 Research Methodology
2.2 Research Scope & Assumptions
3 3D Cell Culture Market — Industry Outlook
3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope
3.2 Market Size & Growth Prospects
3.3 3D Cell Culture Market — Value Chain Or Supply Chain Analysis
3.3.1 Company Landscape
3.4 3D Cell Culture Market — Market Dynamics
3.4.1 Market Driver
3.4.2 Market Restraints
3.4.3 Market Challenges
3.5 3D Cell Culture Market Company Market Share, 2017
3.6 3D Cell Culture Market — Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
3.7 3D Cell Culture Market — Pestle Analysis
4 3D Cell Culture Market Type Outlook
4.1 3D Cell Culture Market Share By Type, 2016 & 2025
4.2 Manual Film
4.3 Machine Film
4.4 Others
5 3D Cell Culture Market End-User Outlook
And Continued….
