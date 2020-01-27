360 Degree Feedback Software Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

This report focuses on the global 360 Degree Feedback Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 360 Degree Feedback Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global 360 Degree Feedback Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Qualtrics

SVI

Raw Media Group

Performly

Spidergap

Salesforce Work.com

SutiSoft

Cornerstone OnDemand

GroSum

LeaderNation

SumTotal Systems

Impraise

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Web-Based

Installed

Market segment by Application, split into

Corporation

School

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global 360 Degree Feedback Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the 360 Degree Feedback Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 360 Degree Feedback Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Web-Based

1.4.3 Installed

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Corporation

1.5.3 School

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size

2.2 360 Degree Feedback Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global 360 Degree Feedback Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global 360 Degree Feedback Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 360 Degree Feedback Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players 360 Degree Feedback Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into 360 Degree Feedback Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 360 Degree Feedback Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 360 Degree Feedback Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 360 Degree Feedback Software Key Players in China

7.3 China 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 360 Degree Feedback Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 360 Degree Feedback Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 360 Degree Feedback Software Key Players in India

10.3 India 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 360 Degree Feedback Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Qualtrics

12.1.1 Qualtrics Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 360 Degree Feedback Software Introduction

12.1.4 Qualtrics Revenue in 360 Degree Feedback Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Qualtrics Recent Development

12.2 SVI

12.2.1 SVI Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 360 Degree Feedback Software Introduction

12.2.4 SVI Revenue in 360 Degree Feedback Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 SVI Recent Development

12.3 Raw Media Group

12.3.1 Raw Media Group Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 360 Degree Feedback Software Introduction

12.3.4 Raw Media Group Revenue in 360 Degree Feedback Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Raw Media Group Recent Development

12.4 Performly

12.4.1 Performly Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 360 Degree Feedback Software Introduction

12.4.4 Performly Revenue in 360 Degree Feedback Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Performly Recent Development

12.5 Spidergap

12.5.1 Spidergap Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 360 Degree Feedback Software Introduction

12.5.4 Spidergap Revenue in 360 Degree Feedback Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Spidergap Recent Development

12.6 Salesforce Work.com

12.6.1 Salesforce Work.com Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 360 Degree Feedback Software Introduction

12.6.4 Salesforce Work.com Revenue in 360 Degree Feedback Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Salesforce Work.com Recent Development

12.7 SutiSoft

12.7.1 SutiSoft Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 360 Degree Feedback Software Introduction

12.7.4 SutiSoft Revenue in 360 Degree Feedback Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 SutiSoft Recent Development

12.8 Cornerstone OnDemand

12.8.1 Cornerstone OnDemand Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 360 Degree Feedback Software Introduction

12.8.4 Cornerstone OnDemand Revenue in 360 Degree Feedback Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Cornerstone OnDemand Recent Development

12.9 GroSum

12.9.1 GroSum Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 360 Degree Feedback Software Introduction

12.9.4 GroSum Revenue in 360 Degree Feedback Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 GroSum Recent Development

12.10 LeaderNation

12.10.1 LeaderNation Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 360 Degree Feedback Software Introduction

12.10.4 LeaderNation Revenue in 360 Degree Feedback Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 LeaderNation Recent Development

12.11 SumTotal Systems

12.12 Impraise

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

