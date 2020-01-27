360 Degree Feedback Software Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

This report focuses on the global 360 Degree Feedback Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 360 Degree Feedback Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global 360 Degree Feedback Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Qualtrics
SVI
Raw Media Group
Performly
Spidergap
Salesforce Work.com
SutiSoft
Cornerstone OnDemand
GroSum
LeaderNation
SumTotal Systems
Impraise
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Web-Based
Installed
Market segment by Application, split into
Corporation
School
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global 360 Degree Feedback Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the 360 Degree Feedback Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 360 Degree Feedback Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Web-Based
1.4.3 Installed
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Corporation
1.5.3 School
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size
2.2 360 Degree Feedback Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global 360 Degree Feedback Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global 360 Degree Feedback Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 360 Degree Feedback Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players 360 Degree Feedback Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into 360 Degree Feedback Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 360 Degree Feedback Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 360 Degree Feedback Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 360 Degree Feedback Software Key Players in China
7.3 China 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 360 Degree Feedback Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 360 Degree Feedback Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 360 Degree Feedback Software Key Players in India
10.3 India 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 360 Degree Feedback Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America 360 Degree Feedback Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Qualtrics
12.1.1 Qualtrics Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 360 Degree Feedback Software Introduction
12.1.4 Qualtrics Revenue in 360 Degree Feedback Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Qualtrics Recent Development
12.2 SVI
12.2.1 SVI Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 360 Degree Feedback Software Introduction
12.2.4 SVI Revenue in 360 Degree Feedback Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 SVI Recent Development
12.3 Raw Media Group
12.3.1 Raw Media Group Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 360 Degree Feedback Software Introduction
12.3.4 Raw Media Group Revenue in 360 Degree Feedback Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Raw Media Group Recent Development
12.4 Performly
12.4.1 Performly Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 360 Degree Feedback Software Introduction
12.4.4 Performly Revenue in 360 Degree Feedback Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Performly Recent Development
12.5 Spidergap
12.5.1 Spidergap Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 360 Degree Feedback Software Introduction
12.5.4 Spidergap Revenue in 360 Degree Feedback Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Spidergap Recent Development
12.6 Salesforce Work.com
12.6.1 Salesforce Work.com Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 360 Degree Feedback Software Introduction
12.6.4 Salesforce Work.com Revenue in 360 Degree Feedback Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Salesforce Work.com Recent Development
12.7 SutiSoft
12.7.1 SutiSoft Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 360 Degree Feedback Software Introduction
12.7.4 SutiSoft Revenue in 360 Degree Feedback Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 SutiSoft Recent Development
12.8 Cornerstone OnDemand
12.8.1 Cornerstone OnDemand Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 360 Degree Feedback Software Introduction
12.8.4 Cornerstone OnDemand Revenue in 360 Degree Feedback Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Cornerstone OnDemand Recent Development
12.9 GroSum
12.9.1 GroSum Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 360 Degree Feedback Software Introduction
12.9.4 GroSum Revenue in 360 Degree Feedback Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 GroSum Recent Development
12.10 LeaderNation
12.10.1 LeaderNation Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 360 Degree Feedback Software Introduction
12.10.4 LeaderNation Revenue in 360 Degree Feedback Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 LeaderNation Recent Development
12.11 SumTotal Systems
12.12 Impraise
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
