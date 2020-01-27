360 Degree Camera Market is Projected to Reach USD 1.7 Bn by 2024

The Global 360 Degree Camera Market is estimated to reach USD 1.7 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 28%. Increasing need for safety and security in public places, growth in virtual reality (VR) audience and increasing demand for virtual reality headset is expected to drive the 360 degree camera market during the forecast period. However, high manufacturing cost are expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Growth of immersive media industry and need of 360 degree camera in automotive industry is expected to become an opportunity for global market.

360-degree camera are also known as omni-directional cameras which has a 360 degree field of view. Moreover, it captures everything around the sphere. 360 cameras are needed when large visual fields need to be covered such as shooting panoramas. These cameras have a field of view that ranges from a few degrees to almost 180 degrees or sometimes slightly larger than 180 degrees. Some key players in 360-degree camera are Ricoh, SAMSUNG, Nikon Corporation, insta360.com, GoPro, Inc. and 360fly, Inc. among others.

360 Degree Camera Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global 360 degree camera market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

On the the basis of type, the 360-degree camera market is segmented into personal use and professional use. Based on resolution, the 360-degree camera market can be segmented into high definition (1280 x 720) and ultra-high definition (3840 x 2160). Segmentation by connectivity includes hardwired and wireless. Segmentation by end user industry includes construction, corporate, media & entertainment, training & education, automotive, travel & tourism, military & defense, healthcare and others.

The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America, with individual country-level analysis.

360 Degree Camera Market: Report Scope

The report on the global market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

List of the leading companies operating in the 360 Degree Camera market include:

Ricoh (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

SAMSUNG

Nikon Corporation

com

GoPro, Inc.

360fly, Inc.

Rylo Inc.

Eastman Kodak Company.

Xiaomi Corporation

Professional360 GmbH

Other Key Companies

360 Degree Camera Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

360 Degree Camera Market by Type

Personal Use

Professional Use

360 Degree Camera Market by Resolution

High Definition (1280 x 720)

Ultra High Definition (3840 x 2160)

Ultra-Wide 4K (3840 x 1600)

Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI) 4K (4096 x 2160)

360 Degree Camera Market, by Connectivity

Hardwired

Wireless

360 Degree Camera Market, by End User Industry

Construction

Corporate

Media & Entertainment

Training and Education

Travel & Tourism

Automotive

Military & Defense

Healthcare

Others

360 DEGREE CAMERA Market by Region

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific) North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

(US, Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Key Questions answered by the report

What are the major developments impacting the global market and its growth?

What will be the effects of the developments in the global market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?

What are the evolving types of the global market?

What are the evolving applications of global market?

What are the major characteristics that will affect the global market growth during the study period?

Who are the key players operating in the global market?

How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?

