2030 Automotive Lighting Industry Forecasts on Global Share, Trends, Growth Analysis

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Automotive Lighting Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The automotive lighting market consists of sales of automotive lighting and related services. Automotive lighting and signaling devices are mounted on the front, rear, sides, and in some cases the top of a motor vehicle. The lighting system also makes the vehicle more visible especially in low light conditions.

The global automotive lighting market reached a value of nearly $25.3 billion in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.19% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.22% to nearly $36 billion by 2023.

The automotive lighting market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the automotive lighting market in 2019.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Automotive Lighting market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Companies in the automotive lighting market are investing heavily to develop fog-free lamps. This automotive lighting resolves fog issues and also fulfill requirements such temperature, humidity and vibration that were challenging earlier. For instance, in 2018, Hyundai Mobis announced that it has succeeded in developing new materials that can technically resolve fog issues. The company partnered with INITZ (SK Chemical`s subsidiary) in developing new material using various additives to plastic that does not emit gases. It also developed material that reduces the weight of the lamp by 20%. The development of fog-free lamps will contribute to the growth of the market.

Some of the major players involved in the Automotive Lighting market are Hella, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Osram Licht AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Magnetti Marelli, Grupo Antolin, Flex Automotive GmbH, Lumax Industries Limited, Valeo Lighting Systems and Bosch Lighting Technology.

