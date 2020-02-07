2024 Report on World Security Ink Market by Player, Region, Type and Application Report

World Security Ink Market Report 2024 has been analyzed in detail to assist clients with all very important data to frame strategic business judgments and recommend strategic growth plans. The World Security Ink Market Research Report offers a wide-ranging insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.

Security ink, also called Anti-counterfeit printing ink, is one of the most important parts of anti-counterfeit technology. It is one of the special printing inks after a series of special proceing. Security ink is widely used in banknote, official identity documents, postage stamps, tax banderoles, security labels and product markings.

Security inks have various functions. Some security inks can show special colors, be invisible or not under specific conditions such as ultraviolet ray irradiation, infrared irradiation, sunlight irradiation, specific temperature and humidity.

The market is expected to expand at 6.23% CAGR over the period between 2019 and 2024.

The Players mentioned in our report:

SICPA

Sun Chemical

CTI

Gleitsmann Security Inks

Collins

Cronite

Villiger

Gans

Kodak

Microtrace

Godo

Shojudo

ANY

Mingbo

Pingwei

Letong Ink

Jinpin

Wancheng

Global Security Ink Market: Product Segment Analysis

UV Fluorescent Inks

Thermochromatic Inks

Optically Variable Inks

Humidity Sensitive Inks

Infrared Fluorescent Inks

Preure Sensitive Inks

Global Security Ink Market: Application Segment Analysis

Banknotes

Official Identity Documents

Tax Banderoles

Security Labels

Others

Global Security Ink Market: Regional Segment Analysis: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, South East Asia

