2020 Update | Trending News In Smart Factory Market

The global smart factory market is estimated to reach USD 267.1 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 8.9%, Says By Forencis Research. Increasing adoption of wireless and sensor technologies, growing adoption of industrial robots, and increase complexity in supply chain management is expected to drive the smart factory market during the forecast period. However, high initial capital investment and risk associated with data loss and cyber security is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. 3D printing technology is expected to become an opportunity for smart factory market.

The smart factory is a high digitized and connected production facility which depends on smart manufacturing. Moreover, it connects with plant to other entities in the digital supply network to enable effective supply chain management. In smart factory, machinery and equipment are able to improve processes through self-optimization and automation. Some key players in smart factory are Siemens AG, Fanuc Corporation, General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Honeywell International Inc.

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global smart factory market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

1) On the basis of hardware, the market is segmented into industrial robots, sensors, machine vision systems, and others.

2) By software, the smart factory market is segmented into product life cycle management (PLM), enterprise resource planning (ERP), machine execution systems (MES), programmable logic controller (PLC), supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), and Others.

3) On the basis of wireless connectivity, the market is segmented into wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi), WirelessHART, Bluetooth, and Zigbee.

4) By end use industry the market is segmented into oil and gas, chemicals, automotive, electronics and semiconductors, aerospace and defense, and healthcare.

SMART FACTORY MARKET BY HARDWARE

Industrial robots

Collaborative Robots

Articulated Robots

Cartesian Robots

Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm (SCARA) Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Other Robots (Delta, Palletizing, Welding)

Sensors

Machine Vision System

Others (Control Systems)

Smart Factory Market, by Software

Product Life Cycle Management (PLM)

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Machine Execution Systems (MES)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Others (DCS, HMI, PAM)

Smart Factory Market, by Wireless Connectivity

Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi)

WirelessHART

Bluetooth

Zigbee

SMART FACTORY MARKET BY, END-USE INDUSTRY

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Automotive

Electronics and Semiconductors

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Smart Factory Market by Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

