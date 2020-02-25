2020 Trending LED Driver Market Scope and Business Opportunities to 2026

This Research is based on AMR’s latest study on LED Driver Market by Driving Method (Constant Current and Constant Voltage), Luminaire Type (A-Type, T-Lamps, Reflectors, and Integral Modules), Components (Driver IC and Discrete), and End User (Commercial Lighting, Industrial Lighting, Residential Lighting, Outdoor & Traffic Lighting, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

LED requires a direct current (DC) supply but what it receives from the mains electricity supply is an alternate current (AC). It has to be driven by an AC-to-DC power supply, which is an essential requirement. It also has a voltage and current specification. In addition, LED is current driven and it will take as much current as it possibly can, even more than offered. That is why, it is necessary to prevent current “overfeeding” of the LED. Therefore, an LED power supply, also known as LED driver, is required. Basically, an LED driver is a self-contained power supply that regulates the power required for an LED or array of LEDs. Therefore, growth in adoption of LED lighting in general lighting applications drive the growth of the LED driver market.

The major companies profiled in the LED driver market include Osram GmbH, Harvard Engineering, Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated, Macroblock Inc., Atmel Corporation, General Electric, Cree Inc., ROHM Semiconductors, ON Semiconductor, and others.

Several energy-saving government initiatives taken to ban conventional halogen bulbs are expected to propel the growth of the LED driver market. In addition, increase in demand for energy-efficient lighting systems boost the growth of the LED driver market. However, high cost for the installation of LED driver is expected to hinder the market growth.

Request PDF Sample to Access Market Data @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/5898

New product launch, product development, business expansion, and business acquisition are the growth strategies adopted by the key players. For instance, in February 2019 (in RAI, Amsterdam, Netherlands) Macroblock is the first player to launch HDR-Optimized LED display driver ICs on customers’ LED displays to enhance HDR effects with 16-bit grayscales and 3840 Hz refresh rate at a 32-scan LED display design.

Some of the factors that drive the growth of the LED driver market include growth in adoption of LED lighting in general lighting applications; increase in demand for energy-efficient lighting systems, convergence of IoT, and lighting; and acceptance of standard protocols for lighting control. However, false notion about the high cost for the installation of LED driver is expected to restrain the market growth. Furthermore, development of wireless technologies and development of programmable LED drivers provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the LED driver market.

The LED driver market is segmented based on driving method, luminaire type, components, end user, and region. Based on driving method, the market is bifurcated into constant current and constant voltage. By luminaire type, it is categorized into A-type, T-lamps, reflectors, and integral modules. Based on components, it is classified into driver IC and discrete. Based on end user, it is divided into commercial lighting, industrial lighting, residential lighting, outdoor & traffic lighting, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and LAMEA.

Curious? Do Purchase Enquiry Now @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5898

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the LED driver market share with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the LED driver industry.

The LED driver market analysis report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The LED driver market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com