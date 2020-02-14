2020 Special: Upcoming Growth In 2020 Special: Upcoming Growth In 3D Printing Market

The Global 3D Printing Market is estimated to reach USD 39.5 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 24.6%; Says by Forencis Research (FSR). Growing use of 3D printing in automotive industry and rising demand for prototyping and mass customization are expected to drive the 3D printing market during the forecast period. However, high initial investment and required maintenance expertise is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Use of 3D printing in aerospace industry is expected to become an opportunity for 3D printing amarket during the forecast period.

3D printing is a process in which physical objects are generated by depositing materials in layers-based on a digital model. 3D printing also referred as additive manufacturing which requires hardware, software, and materials to work together in same process. 3D printing can be used for creating simple parts and prototypes to high-end technological final products such as aero plane parts and eco-friendly building among others. Key players in 3D printing market are 3D Systems Inc., Autodesk Inc., Exon, Materialize, Proto Labs Inc., and Canon Inc. among others.

Request The Report Sample PDF of Global 3D Printing Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/3d-printing-market-sample-pdf/

3D Printing Market Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global 3D printing market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

On the basis of technology, the 3D printing market can be segmented into stereo lithography (SLA), digital light processing (DLP), fused deposition modelling (FDM), fused filament fabrication (FFF), selective laser sintering (SLS), selective laser melting (SLM), electronic beam melting (EBM), and laminated object manufacturing (LOM).

By component, the market is segmented into printer type, material type, software, and services.

On the basis of end use industry, the market is segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, consumer goods, aerospace & defence, healthcare, construction, and others.

Request Report Methodology On Competition On Global 3D Printing Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/3d-printing-market-request-methodology/

The growth of the 3D printing market so far can be attributed to several factors such as increased flexibility, reduced manufacturing costs, innovative 3D printing materials, less material wastage, and ease in development of customized objects. Also, 3D printing reduces the time-to-market (TTM) of products. Having realized the certain benefits and wide range of applications of 3D printing, almost every industry automotive, gaming, housing, healthcare, architecture, artificial limb manufacturing, food, and fashion and clothing—has adopted or is set to adopt this revolutionary technology.

3D printing technology has garnered the attention of many entrepreneurs and continues to draw millions of dollars in funding with increased number of innovative startups in the segment. The market players around the globe are contributing to prototyping and innovation, owing to which the market is set to reach multi-million dollars in value in the near future. Therefore, it is extremely important that we understand the ongoing trends in the world of 3D printing and try to identify the future trends that will shape the industry for years to come.

Read Our Blog on 3D Printing Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/3d-printing-market-blog/

3D Printing Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

3D Printing Market by Technology

Stereo lithography (SLA)

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM)

Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

3D Printing Market, by Component

Printer Type

Desktop 3D Printers

Industrial 3D Printers

Material Type

Metal

Plastic

Ceramic

Nylon

Others

Software

Scanning Software

Printing Software

Design Software

Inspection Software

Services

Read Press Release of Global 3D Printing Market for More Information: https://www.forencisresearch.com/3d-printing-market-to-reach-usd-39-5-billion-in-2024/

3D Printing Market, by End Use Industry

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Consumer Goods

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Construction

Others

3D Printing Market by Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

Purchase Global 3D printing Market’s Premium Industry Research Report with Analysis @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/3d-printing-market-purchase-now/

About Forencis Research

Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.

Contact Us

FORENCIS RESEARCH

Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020

Email: [email protected]

For more market research insights, please visit https://www.forencisresearch.com