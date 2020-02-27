2020 Small Electrical Appliance Market Trends, Opportunities, Segmentation And Market Size Report By TBRC
The Business Research Company’s Small Electrical Appliance Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The global small electrical appliance market was worth $40.3 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% and reach $50.7 billion by 2023.
The small electrical appliances manufacturing market consists of sales of small electric appliances and electric housewares including household-type fans (except attic fans), household-type vacuum cleaners, and other electric household-type floor care machines.
Markets Covered: 1) By Product: Household Type Fans, Household Type Vacuum Cleaners, Other Household Type Small Electric Appliances 2) By Application: Home; Commercial
Companies Mentioned: AB Electrolux, Dyson Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Haier Group Corporation
Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA and Australia
Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa
Time series: Five years historic and forecast.
Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, per capita expenditure.
Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.
