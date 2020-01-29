2020 Process Analytics Market: World Business Growth, Demand, Trends, Key Players (Celonis, Fluxicon, Icaro Tech, Kofax, Lana Labs) | Future Outlook 2024

This report provides in depth study of “Process Analytics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Smart Home as a Service Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market organization.

Global Process Analytics Market overview:

BusinessIndustryReports have new report spread across 96 pages is an overview of the Global Process Analytics Market Report 2020. The Global Process Analytics Market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2020 to 2024 according to new research. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

The significant development factors for the market incorporate the execution of computerized change that is driving clients’ mindfulness for investigating and understanding business forms, and the appearance of the algorithmic business. In addition, coordinated efforts between process examination and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) sellers, and the ascent in the usage of the assignment level robotization are likewise driving the market development.

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Process Analytics industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Process Analytics market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 0.276472509025 from 36.0 million $ in 2014 to 122.0 million $ in 2020, Market analysts believe that in the next few years, Process Analytics market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Process Analytics will reach 945.0 million $.

The Global Process Analytics Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application, End Use Industry and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Process Analytics Market is sub segmented into Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises. Based on End Use Industry segment, the Process Analytics Market is sub segmented into Business Process, Information Technology Process, Customer Interaction.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register a highest growth in the market between 2020 and 2024. The growing end-user industry is the key driver of the market in the region. Europe is projected to witness a slow growth during the forecast period due to stringent environment norms in the region. North America holds the biggest open door in the process investigation advertise. The area is relied upon to offer an enormous market scope for the reception of the procedure examination programming during the figure time frame. Business substances and government associations have communicated an enthusiasm for executing process investigation arrangements over the conventional Business Process Management (BPM) arrangements. The US is relied upon to enroll the higher reception of the procedure examination programming during the estimate time frame..

Some of the Process Analytics Market manufacturers involved in the market are Celonis, Fluxicon, Icaro Tech, Kofax, Lana Labs, Minit, Logpickr, Timelinepi, Scheer, Monkey Mining, Worksoft, Puzzle Data, Qpr Software, Cognitive Technology, Signavio, Snp, Your Data, Process Mining Group, Software Ag, Fujitsu, Ca Technologies, Process Analytics Factory (Paf), Stereologic, Intellera, Processgold 115, Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the Process Analytics Market manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the Process Analytics Market strategies adopted by the major players.

Latest Industry Updates:

Kofax:- A leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software to digitally transform end-to-end business operations, today announces the latest evolution of its industry-leading Intelligent Automation platform. The platform’s patented technologies now harness enhanced AI and ML with natural language processing (NLP) for sentiment analysis and entity extraction. Sentiment analysis allows organizations to understand the intent and emotion of information in emails, legal documents, social media posts, customer support inquiries and other unstructured content. Entity extraction allows organizations to easily locate “People, Places and Things” from unstructured content.

“With NLP and ML now native to the platform, Kofax customers are improving speed-to-value by understanding unstructured content in an automated manner and deriving value to determine next best actions,” said Chris Huff, Chief Strategy Officer at Kofax. “With new AI capabilities to process structured and unstructured data as well as understand intent and sentiment, Kofax is unrivalled in our ability to help enterprises glean greater insights from any type of content, react quicker to customer needs and deliver a significantly better experience.”

Organizations face many challenges processing enormous amounts of unstructured and semi-structured information. Whether the information comes from a document, an email, a chatbot, or a social media post, they’re forced to rely on manual efforts to read and interpret these text-based communications. With Kofax’s AI-powered Intelligent Automation, organizations can overcome these challenges and extract valuable information from any natural language text-based asset in real-time. This drives greater competitive edge by drastically improving productivity and efficiency across the workforce and delivering valuable insights for enhancing customer experience – all without the need for human intervention.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

1 The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Process Analytics Market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

2 Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

3 Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

4 The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2024 is provided to determine the market potential.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Table of Contents:

1 Process Analytics Definition

2 Global Process Analytics Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

3 Major Player Process Analytics Business Introduction

4 Global Process Analytics Market Segmentation (Region Level)

5 Global Process Analytics Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

6 Global Process Analytics Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

7 Global Process Analytics Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

8 Process Analytics Market Forecast 2020-2024

9 Process Analytics Segmentation Type

10 Process Analytics Segmentation Industry

11 Process Analytics Cost Analysis

12 Conclusion

