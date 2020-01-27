2020 Interventional Neuroradiology Market Report- Growth Rate, Revenue Status, Size, Business Opportunities, Segmentation and Regional Overview

ReportsnReports added a new report on The Interventional Neuroradiology Market report delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business related information of the market at a global level. The complete range of information related to the Interventional Neuroradiology Market is obtained through various sources and this obtained bulk of the information is arranged, processed, and represented by a group of specialists through the application of different methodological techniques and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the Interventional Neuroradiology Market.

Download FREE PDF sample of this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2826316

Interventional Neuroradiology Market Companies and Product Overview:-

Alcyone Lifesciences Inc

Amnis Therapeutics Ltd

Anaconda BioMed SL

Aneuclose LLC

Aneuvas Technologies Inc

Apeliotus Technologies

Arterain Medical Inc (Inactive)

Artio Medical

Avantec Vascular Corp

BaseCamp Vascular

and more…

The report provides comprehensive information on the pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development. The report reviews major players involved in the pipeline product development. It also provides information about clinical trials in progress, which includes trial phase, trial status, trial start and end dates, and, the number of trials for the key Interventional Neuroradiology pipeline products.

Scope of the Report-

– Extensive coverage of the Interventional Neuroradiology under development

– The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

– The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Interventional Neuroradiology and list all their pipeline projects

– The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

– The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

– Recent developments in the segment / industry.

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2826316

Reasons to buy this Report-

The report enables you to –

– Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

– Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

– Identify and understand important and diverse types of Interventional Neuroradiology under development

– Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

– Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

– In-depth analysis of the products current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Table of Contents in this Report-

1.1 List of Tables 8

1.2 List of Figures 15

2 Introduction 16

2.1 Interventional Neuroradiology Overview 16

3 Products under Development 18

3.1 Interventional Neuroradiology – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development 18

3.2 Interventional Neuroradiology – Pipeline Products by Segment 19

3.3 Interventional Neuroradiology – Pipeline Products by Territory 20

3.4 Interventional Neuroradiology – Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path 21

3.5 Interventional Neuroradiology – Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date 22

3.6 Interventional Neuroradiology – Ongoing Clinical Trials 23

4 Interventional Neuroradiology – Pipeline Products under Development by Companies 24

4.1 Interventional Neuroradiology Companies – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development 24

4.2 Interventional Neuroradiology – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development 28

5 Interventional Neuroradiology Companies and Product Overview 32

5.1 Alcyone Lifesciences Inc Company Overview 32

5.2 Amnis Therapeutics Ltd Company Overview 33

5.3 Anaconda BioMed SL Company Overview 36

5.4 Aneuclose LLC Company Overview 39

5.5 Aneuvas Technologies Inc Company Overview 41

5.6 Apeliotus Technologies Company Overview 42

5.7 Arterain Medical Inc (Inactive) Company Overview 43

5.8 Artio Medical Company Overview 44

5.9 Avantec Vascular Corp Company Overview 45

5.10 BaseCamp Vascular Company Overview 47

5.11 Bendit Technologies Ltd Company Overview 49

5.12 BioCure Inc Company Overview 50

5.13 Boston University School of Medicine Company Overview 51

5.14 Cardiatis SA Company Overview 52

5.15 Cerenovus Company Overview 53

5.16 Ceretrieve Ltd Company Overview 59

5.17 Cerus Endovascular Ltd Company Overview 60

5.18 Codman & Shurtleff Inc Company Overview 65

5.19 Collagen Matrix Inc Company Overview 66

5.20 Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc Company Overview 67

5.21 CranioVation Company Overview 68

5.22 Critical Innovations LLC Company Overview 69

5.23 CVTec Cerebrovascular Technologies GmbH Company Overview 70

5.24 Dartmouth College Company Overview 71

5.25 DePuy Synthes Inc Company Overview 73

5.26 EchoGuide Medical, Inc. (Inactive) Company Overview 74

5.27 Echopoint Medical Ltd Company Overview 75

5.28 Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne Company Overview 76

5.29 Euphrates Vascular Inc Company Overview 77

5.30 Evasc Medical Systems Corp Company Overview 78

5.31 Gaudi Vascular, Inc. Company Overview 81

5.32 Hansen Medical Inc (Inactive) Company Overview 82

5.33 Hibernia Medical Company Overview 83

5.34 HoloSurgical Inc Company Overview 84

5.35 Imperative Care Inc Company Overview 85

5.36 Insera Therapeutics, LLC Company Overview 88

5.37 InspireMD Inc Company Overview 90

5.38 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp Company Overview 91

5.39 iVascular SLU Company Overview 93

5.40 Medikit Co Ltd Company Overview 94

5.41 Medtronic plc Company Overview 98

5.42 Merlin MD Pte. Ltd. Company Overview 105

5.43 MicroPort NeuroTech Shanghai Co Ltd Company Overview 106

5.44 MicroPort Scientific Corp Company Overview 111

5.45 MicroVention Inc Company Overview 112

5.46 MindFrame Inc Company Overview 120

5.47 MiVi Neuroscience, LLC Company Overview 121

5.48 Navisonics Inc Company Overview 124

5.49 NEOS Surgery SL Company Overview 125

5.50 NeuroInterventional Therapeutics, Inc. Company Overview 127

5.51 NeuroInterventions Company Overview 128

5.52 Neurosigma Inc Company Overview 129

5.53 Neurosyntec LLC. (Inactive) Company Overview 131

5.54 NexGen Medical Systems Inc Company Overview 132

5.55 Novasentis Inc Company Overview 133

5.56 NSVascular, Inc. Company Overview 134

5.57 Oxford Endovascular Ltd Company Overview 135

5.58 Palmaz Scientific Inc (Inactive) Company Overview 136

5.59 Perflow Medical, Ltd. Company Overview 137

5.60 Perfuze Ltd Company Overview 138

5.61 PhotoThera Inc (Inactive) Company Overview 139

5.62 Qvanteq AG Company Overview 144

5.63 Rapid Medical Company Overview 145

5.64 Rontis AG Company Overview 151

5.65 RWTH Aachen University Company Overview 152

5.66 Sensome SAS Company Overview 153

5.67 Shape Memory Therapeutics, Inc. Company Overview 154

5.68 Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology Company Overview 158

5.69 Transverse Medical Inc Company Overview 159

5.70 Triticum Medical Ltd. Company Overview 160

5.71 Twin Star Medical Inc Company Overview 161

5.72 University of California Los Angeles Company Overview 162

5.73 University of California San Francisco Company Overview 166

5.74 University of Minnesota Company Overview 168

5.75 University of Pennsylvania Company Overview 169

5.76 University of Pittsburgh Company Overview 170

5.77 University of South Florida Company Overview 171

5.78 University of Wisconsin Madison Company Overview 172

5.79 University of Wolverhampton Company Overview 175

5.80 Viket Medical Corporation Company Overview 176

5.81 Weill Cornell Medical College Company Overview 177

6 Interventional Neuroradiology- Recent Developments 178

7 Appendix 308

7.1 Methodology 308

and more…