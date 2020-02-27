2020 Household Laundry Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Segmentation And Competitive Landscape
The Business Research Company’s Household Laundry Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The global household laundry equipment market was worth $54.8 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% and reach $75.7 billion by 2023.
The household laundry equipment consists of sales of household-type laundry equipment including household washing machines, dryers, ironers, and other laundry equipment.
Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2644&type=smp
Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Washing Machines; Ironers; Dryers; Others – Household Laundry Equipment 2) By Technology: Automatic; Semi-Automatic/ Manual; Others 3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Selling; Retail; E-commerce; Others
Companies Mentioned: LG Electronics; Whirlpool Corporation; Haier Corporation; Electrolux AB; Panasonic Corporation
Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA and Australia
Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa
Time series: Five years historic and forecast.
Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, per capita expenditure.
Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.
Purchase Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2644
About Us:
The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.
Contact Information:
The Business Research Company
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Check Our Blog For More Information At: http://blog.tbrc.info/