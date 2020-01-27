2020 Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Report- Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

ReportsnReports added a new report on The Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market report delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business related information of the market at a global level. In-depth study on the current state which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts, geographic regions of the market and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

– Panasonic

– BYD

– LG Chem

– AESC

– SAMSUNG SDI

– Mitsubishi/GS Yuasa

– Epower

– Beijing Pride Power

– Air Litium (Lyoyang)

– Wanxiang

– Tianjin Lishen Battery

– Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

– Primearth EV Energy

– Hitachi Vehicle Energy

– TOSHIBA CORPORATION

– SK Innovation

– Amperex Technology

– CATL

Major applications as follows:

– BEVs

– HEVs

– PHEVs

Major Type as follows:

– Lithium-Ion Batteries

– Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries

– Lead-Acid Batteries

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

– Asia-Pacific

– North America

– Europe

– South America

– Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents in this Report-

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Electric-vehicle Batteries (EV Batteries) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Panasonic

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Panasonic

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Panasonic

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 BYD

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of BYD

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of BYD

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 LG Chem

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of LG Chem

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of LG Chem

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 AESC

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of AESC

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of AESC

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 SAMSUNG SDI

3.5.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of SAMSUNG SDI

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of SAMSUNG SDI

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 Mitsubishi/GS Yuasa

3.6.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Mitsubishi/GS Yuasa

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Mitsubishi/GS Yuasa

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 Epower

3.7.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Epower

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Epower

3.7.4 Recent Development

3.8 Beijing Pride Power

3.8.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Beijing Pride Power

3.8.2 Product & Services

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Beijing Pride Power

3.8.4 Recent Development

3.9 Air Litium (Lyoyang)

3.9.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Air Litium (Lyoyang)

3.9.2 Product & Services

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Air Litium (Lyoyang)

3.9.4 Recent Development

3.10 Wanxiang

3.10.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Wanxiang

3.10.2 Product & Services

3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Wanxiang

3.10.4 Recent Development

3.11 Tianjin Lishen Battery

3.11.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Tianjin Lishen Battery

3.11.2 Product & Services

3.11.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Tianjin Lishen Battery

3.11.4 Recent Development

3.12 Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

3.12.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

3.12.2 Product & Services

3.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Automotive Energy Supply Corporation

3.12.4 Recent Development

3.13 Primearth EV Energy

3.13.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Primearth EV Energy

3.13.2 Product & Services

3.13.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Primearth EV Energy

3.13.4 Recent Development

3.14 Hitachi Vehicle Energy

3.14.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Hitachi Vehicle Energy

3.14.2 Product & Services

3.14.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Hitachi Vehicle Energy

3.14.4 Recent Development

3.15 TOSHIBA CORPORATION

3.15.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of TOSHIBA CORPORATION

3.15.2 Product & Services

3.15.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of TOSHIBA CORPORATION

3.15.4 Recent Development

3.16 SK Innovation

3.16.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of SK Innovation

3.16.2 Product & Services

3.16.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of SK Innovation

3.16.4 Recent Development

3.17 Amperex Technology

3.17.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Amperex Technology

3.17.2 Product & Services

3.17.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Amperex Technology

3.18 CATL

3.18.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of CATL

3.18.2 Product & Services

3.18.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of CATL

4 Major End-Use

4.1 BEVs

4.1.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of BEVs

4.1.2 BEVs Market Size and Forecast

Fig BEVs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig BEVs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig BEVs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig BEVs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.2 HEVs

4.2.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of HEVs

4.2.2 HEVs Market Size and Forecast

Fig HEVs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig HEVs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig HEVs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig HEVs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.3 PHEVs

4.3.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of PHEVs

4.3.2 PHEVs Market Size and Forecast

Fig PHEVs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig PHEVs Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig PHEVs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig PHEVs Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5 Market by Type

5.1 Lithium-Ion Batteries

5.1.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Lithium-Ion Batteries

5.1.2 Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size and Forecast

Fig Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.2 Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries

5.2.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries

5.2.2 Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries Market Size and Forecast

Fig Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.3 Lead-Acid Batteries

5.3.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Lead-Acid Batteries

5.3.2 Lead-Acid Batteries Market Size and Forecast

Fig Lead-Acid Batteries Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Lead-Acid Batteries Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Lead-Acid Batteries Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Lead-Acid Batteries Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

6 Price Overview

6.1 Price by Manufacturers

Tab Different Products Prices List of Major Manufacturers

6.2 Price by End-Use

Tab Different Products Prices List of End-Use

6.3 Price by Type

Tab Different Products Prices List of Produt Type

7 Conclusion

and more..