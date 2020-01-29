2020 Europe Fourth Party Logistics Market Competitive Landscape, Industry Demand, Regional Study and Analysis Factor – Allyn International Services Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, DAMCO, DB Schenker

The Increase in demand for 4PL services due to rising complexity in supply chain operations and Affinity of the retail end-users for supporting Omni-channel services are fueling the growth of the fourth party logistics market. Moreover, the inbound procurement and supplier collaborations management for the manufacturing industry is anticipated to boost fourth party logistics market growth in the forecast period.

Fourth Party Logistics market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 15.94 Bn in 2018 to US$ 23.79 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 4.6% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The fourth party logistics service providers have a global distribution network of carriers and fleets that enables them to reach any destination within a given time frame and at minimal costs. Scaling up and down functions of a supply chain is also accessible as the service is majorly outsourced. Accountability of the goods being transported, quicker move towards any technological changes, and adding on network partners consistently are all managed by the outsourced logistics service provider thereby empowering the customer to achieve cost optimizations on the product until it reaches the last mile. These factors have been a major driving factor towards the adoptions of fourth party logistics services by the companies today and are anticipated to accelerate in the coming years.

Leading Europe Fourth Party Logistics Market Players:

• Allyn International Services Inc.

• CEVA Logistics AG

• DAMCO

• DB Schenker

• Deutsche Post AG

• GEFCO Group

• GEODIS

• Logistics Plus Inc.

• UPS Supply Chain Solutions

• XPO Logistics, Inc.

Europe Fourth Party Logistics Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Europe Fourth Party Logistics Market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall Europe Fourth Party Logistics industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key vendors by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Europe Fourth Party Logistics Market.

Rest of Europe is anticipated to lead the fourth party logistics market across the Europe region through the forecast period. Increasing transportation & logistics activities in countries such as Russia and Turkey have increased the demands for 4PL services in Rest of Europe market. Also, the NORDIC countries are said to house a large number of SMEs engaged in diverse industrial manufacturing. The concentration of manufacturing industries in the NORDIC region is another factor that has been driving the implementations of 4PL services. This will lead to the growth of the fourth party logistics market in this region. The figure given below highlights the revenue share of the Rest of Europe in the fourth party logistics market in the forecast period:

Reason to Buy

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Europe Fourth Party Logistics Market.

– Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Europe Fourth Party Logistics Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth at a certain extent.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

