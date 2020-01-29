2020 Dynamic Positioning System Market: World Business Growth, Demand, Trends, Key Players (Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, General Electric) | Future Outlook 2025

“Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market” report includes – Industry Future Trends, Growth Opportunity, Experts reviews and forecast period (2019-2023). A wide range of Applications, Utilization Ratio, Supply and Demand analysis are also consist in the Report. At the end report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis.

Global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market overview:

The Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market is expected to witness sustained growth over the forecast period (2019-2022). The growth of the Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) market is driven as there is favourable growth in the industry is a major factor which will boost the global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market.

The Global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market is segmented on the basis of Equipment Type, Application, Subsystem and Region. On the Basis of Product Type segment, the Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market is sub segmented into Class 1, Class 2, Class 3.

On the basis Application segment, the market is sub segmented into Passenger Ships, Merchant Vessels, Offshore Vessels, Naval Vessels. The Merchant vessels sub segment of the Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market is estimated to grow at the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate during the forecast period. Increasing use of dynamic position (DP) vessels for offshore drilling by oil industries is fueling the growth of the merchant vessels segment. On the Basis of Subsystem segment, the Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market is sub segmented into Power Systems, Thruster Systems, DP Control Systems, Sensors.

In terms of the geographic analysis, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and the Rest of the World. APAC is estimated to lead the market 2016. Emerging economies, such as China and India is estimated to drive the APAC Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market. Increase in the number of offshore patrol vessels and technological advancements are expected to fuel the demand for Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) in the region.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Some of the major players that operate in the Global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market are Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, General Electric Company, Wartsila Oyj ABP, ABB Group, Rolls-Royce PLC, L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, AB Volvo Penta, Navis Engineering, Marine Technologies LLC, Praxis Automation & Technology B.V., NORR Systems Pte Ltd, Moxa Inc.

Latest Industry Updates:

Marine Technologies, LLC (MT)( May 6 – 9, 2019)0- is a global operation presently represented by offices in the USA, Norway and Singapore. MT has, over the years, established a leading position as provider of total integrated solutions to both the offshore and the commercial shipping sectors. MT Singapore has up until now been responsible for all sales, service and training in Asia and Oceania. Furthermore, MT Singapore has managed a partner network that conducts promotions, sales and service on behalf of MT in clearly defined geographical areas and on a non-exclusive basis.

The present dismal global situation within both the commercial and offshore shipping sectors, with reduced newbuild activity, as well as overall activities, has had an impact on MT. Consequently, we have made thorough considerations as to how to best ensure MT can continue to deliver competitive products and services of a high quality and in a timely manner to the market. As a result, it has been decided to restructure our operation in Asia.

Table of Contents:

Global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Report 2019

1 Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Definition

2 Global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

3 Major Player Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Business Introduction

4 Global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Segmentation (Region Level)

5 Global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

6 Global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

7 Global Dynamic Positioning System (DPS) Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

TOC continue…

