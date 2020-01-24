(2020-2026) Metal Forging Market is Booming Worldwide | ATI, Kovárna VIVA, Arconic

Los Angeles, United State, 24 January 2020 – –The report titled Global Metal Forging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Metal Forging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Metal Forging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Metal Forging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Metal Forging Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Top Key Players of the Global Metal Forging Market : Nippon Steel, China First Heavy Industries, Ellwood Group Inc., Bharat Forge Ltd., Kovárna VIVA, thyssenkrupp Business Area Components Technology, Arconic, Scot Forge, Bruck GmbH, Precision Castparts Corp., ATI, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Japan Casting & Forging Corp., Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Co., Ltd

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Metal Forging Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global Metal Forging Market Segmentation By Product : Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Aluminum, Magnesium, Stainless Steel, Titanium, Others

Global Metal Forging Market Segmentation By Application : Automotive, Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Construction, Agriculture, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Metal Forging Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Metal Forging Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Metal Forging market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Metal Forging Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Metal Forging Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Carbon Steel

1.3.3 Alloy Steel

1.3.4 Aluminum

1.3.5 Magnesium

1.3.6 Stainless Steel

1.3.7 Titanium

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Metal Forging Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Automotive

1.4.3 Aerospace

1.4.4 Oil & Gas

1.4.5 Construction

1.4.6 Agriculture

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Metal Forging Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Metal Forging Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Metal Forging Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Metal Forging Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Metal Forging Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Metal Forging Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Metal Forging Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Metal Forging Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Metal Forging Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Metal Forging Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Metal Forging Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Metal Forging Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Metal Forging Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Metal Forging Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Metal Forging Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Metal Forging Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Metal Forging Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Metal Forging as of 2019)

3.4 Global Metal Forging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Metal Forging Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Metal Forging Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Metal Forging Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Metal Forging Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Metal Forging Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Metal Forging Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Metal Forging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Metal Forging Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Metal Forging Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Metal Forging Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Metal Forging Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Metal Forging Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Metal Forging Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Metal Forging Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Metal Forging Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Metal Forging Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Metal Forging Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Metal Forging Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Metal Forging Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Metal Forging Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Metal Forging Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Metal Forging Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Metal Forging Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Metal Forging Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Metal Forging Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Metal Forging Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Metal Forging Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Metal Forging Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 India

6.7.1 India Metal Forging Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 India Metal Forging Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in India

6.7.4 India Metal Forging Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.8 Southeast Asia

6.8.1 Southeast Asia Metal Forging Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.2 Southeast Asia Metal Forging Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.8.3 Key Players Market Share in Southeast Asia

6.8.4 Southeast Asia Metal Forging Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Metal Forging Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Metal Forging Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Metal Forging Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Metal Forging Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Metal Forging Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Metal Forging Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Metal Forging Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Metal Forging Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Metal Forging Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Metal Forging Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Metal Forging Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Metal Forging Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Metal Forging Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Metal Forging Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Nippon Steel

8.1.1 Nippon Steel Corporation Information

8.1.2 Nippon Steel Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Nippon Steel Metal Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Metal Forging Products and Services

8.1.5 Nippon Steel SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Nippon Steel Recent Developments

8.2 China First Heavy Industries

8.2.1 China First Heavy Industries Corporation Information

8.2.2 China First Heavy Industries Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 China First Heavy Industries Metal Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Metal Forging Products and Services

8.2.5 China First Heavy Industries SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 China First Heavy Industries Recent Developments

8.3 Ellwood Group Inc.

8.3.1 Ellwood Group Inc. Corporation Information

8.3.2 Ellwood Group Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Ellwood Group Inc. Metal Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Metal Forging Products and Services

8.3.5 Ellwood Group Inc. SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Ellwood Group Inc. Recent Developments

8.4 Bharat Forge Ltd.

8.4.1 Bharat Forge Ltd. Corporation Information

8.4.2 Bharat Forge Ltd. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Bharat Forge Ltd. Metal Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Metal Forging Products and Services

8.4.5 Bharat Forge Ltd. SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Bharat Forge Ltd. Recent Developments

8.5 Kovárna VIVA

8.5.1 Kovárna VIVA Corporation Information

8.5.2 Kovárna VIVA Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Kovárna VIVA Metal Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Metal Forging Products and Services

8.5.5 Kovárna VIVA SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Kovárna VIVA Recent Developments

8.6 thyssenkrupp Business Area Components Technology

8.6.1 thyssenkrupp Business Area Components Technology Corporation Information

8.6.3 thyssenkrupp Business Area Components Technology Metal Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Metal Forging Products and Services

8.6.5 thyssenkrupp Business Area Components Technology SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 thyssenkrupp Business Area Components Technology Recent Developments

8.7 Arconic

8.7.1 Arconic Corporation Information

8.7.2 Arconic Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Arconic Metal Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Metal Forging Products and Services

8.7.5 Arconic SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Arconic Recent Developments

8.8 Scot Forge

8.8.1 Scot Forge Corporation Information

8.8.2 Scot Forge Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Scot Forge Metal Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Metal Forging Products and Services

8.8.5 Scot Forge SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Scot Forge Recent Developments

8.9 Bruck GmbH

8.9.1 Bruck GmbH Corporation Information

8.9.2 Bruck GmbH Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Bruck GmbH Metal Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Metal Forging Products and Services

8.9.5 Bruck GmbH SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Bruck GmbH Recent Developments

8.10 Precision Castparts Corp.

8.10.1 Precision Castparts Corp. Corporation Information

8.10.2 Precision Castparts Corp. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Precision Castparts Corp. Metal Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Metal Forging Products and Services

8.10.5 Precision Castparts Corp. SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Precision Castparts Corp. Recent Developments

8.11 ATI

8.11.1 ATI Corporation Information

8.11.2 ATI Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 ATI Metal Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Metal Forging Products and Services

8.11.5 ATI SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 ATI Recent Developments

8.12 Larsen & Toubro Limited

8.12.1 Larsen & Toubro Limited Corporation Information

8.12.2 Larsen & Toubro Limited Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Larsen & Toubro Limited Metal Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Metal Forging Products and Services

8.12.5 Larsen & Toubro Limited SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Larsen & Toubro Limited Recent Developments

8.13 Japan Casting & Forging Corp.

8.13.1 Japan Casting & Forging Corp. Corporation Information

8.13.2 Japan Casting & Forging Corp. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Japan Casting & Forging Corp. Metal Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Metal Forging Products and Services

8.13.5 Japan Casting & Forging Corp. SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Japan Casting & Forging Corp. Recent Developments

8.14 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Co., Ltd

8.14.1 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Co., Ltd Corporation Information

8.14.2 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Co., Ltd Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Co., Ltd Metal Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Metal Forging Products and Services

8.14.5 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Co., Ltd SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Jiangyin Hengrun Heavy Industries Co., Ltd Recent Developments

9 Metal Forging Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Metal Forging Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Metal Forging Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Metal Forging Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 India

9.3.6 Southeast Asia

10 Metal Forging Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Metal Forging Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Metal Forging Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Metal Forging Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Metal Forging Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Metal Forging Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Metal Forging Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Metal Forging Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Metal Forging Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Forging Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Metal Forging Sales Channels

11.2.2 Metal Forging Distributors

11.3 Metal Forging Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

