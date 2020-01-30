(2020-2026) Europium Market is Thriving Worldwide | Molycorp, Lynas, Minmetals

Los Angeles, United State, 30 January 2020 – –The report titled Global Europium Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Europium market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Europium market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Europium market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Europium Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Top Key Players of the Global Europium Market : Avalon Rare Metals, Great Western Minerals, Canada Rare Earth, Rare Element Resources, Baotou Steel Rare-Earth, Molycorp, Lynas, Minmetals, Xiamen Tungsten, Indian Rare Earth, Arafura Resources

Global Europium Market Segmentation By Product : Purity≥99%, Purity≥99.9%, Purity≥99.99%, Others

Global Europium Market Segmentation By Application : Permanent Magnets, Catalysts, Glass Polishing, Phosphors, Ceramics, Metal Alloy, Glass Additives, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Europium Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Europium Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

* What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

* Which segment is currently leading the market?

* In which region will the market find its highest growth?

* Which players will take the lead in the market?

* What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

We provide detailed product mapping and analysis of various market scenarios. Our analysts are experts in providing in-depth analysis and breakdown of the business of key market leaders. We keep a close eye on recent developments and follow latest company news related to different players operating in the global Europium market. This helps us to deeply analyze companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study that will help you to stay on top of the competition.

Why to Buy this Report?

Market Size Forecasts: The report has provided accurate and precise estimations of the global Europium market size in terms of value and volume

Market Trend Analysis: Here, the report has shed light on the upcoming trends and developments anticipated to impact the Europium market growth

Future Prospects: The analysts have focused on the growth opportunities that may prove beneficial for the market players to make their mark in the Europium market

Segmental Analysis: Exclusive analysis of the product type, application, and end user segments is provided in this unit of the report

Regional Analysis: This section explores the growth opportunities in key regions and countries, which will help the market players to focus on the potential regions

Vendor Competitive Analysis: The report has focused on the strategies considered by the market participants to gain a major share in the global Europium market. This will help the competitors to get an overview of the competitive landscape so as to make sound business decisions

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Europium Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Europium

1.2 Europium Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Europium Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Purity≥99%

1.2.3 Purity≥99.9%

1.2.4 Purity≥99.99%

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Europium Segment by Application

1.3.1 Europium Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Permanent Magnets

1.3.3 Catalysts

1.3.4 Glass Polishing

1.3.5 Phosphors

1.3.6 Ceramics

1.3.7 Metal Alloy

1.3.8 Glass Additives

1.3.9 Others

1.3 Global Europium Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Europium Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Europium Market Size

1.4.1 Global Europium Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Europium Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Europium Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Europium Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Europium Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Europium Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Europium Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Europium Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Europium Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Europium Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Europium Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Europium Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Europium Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Europium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Europium Production

3.4.1 North America Europium Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Europium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Europium Production

3.5.1 Europe Europium Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Europium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Europium Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Europium Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Europium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Europium Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Europium Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Europium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Europium Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Europium Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Europium Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Europium Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Europium Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Europium Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Europium Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Europium Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Europium Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Europium Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Europium Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Europium Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Europium Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Europium Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Europium Business

7.1 Avalon Rare Metals

7.1.1 Avalon Rare Metals Europium Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Europium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Avalon Rare Metals Europium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Great Western Minerals

7.2.1 Great Western Minerals Europium Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Europium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Great Western Minerals Europium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Canada Rare Earth

7.3.1 Canada Rare Earth Europium Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Europium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Canada Rare Earth Europium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Rare Element Resources

7.4.1 Rare Element Resources Europium Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Europium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Rare Element Resources Europium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Baotou Steel Rare-Earth

7.5.1 Baotou Steel Rare-Earth Europium Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Europium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Baotou Steel Rare-Earth Europium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Molycorp

7.6.1 Molycorp Europium Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Europium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Molycorp Europium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Lynas

7.7.1 Lynas Europium Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Europium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Lynas Europium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Minmetals

7.8.1 Minmetals Europium Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Europium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Minmetals Europium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Xiamen Tungsten

7.9.1 Xiamen Tungsten Europium Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Europium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Xiamen Tungsten Europium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Indian Rare Earth

7.10.1 Indian Rare Earth Europium Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Europium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Indian Rare Earth Europium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Arafura Resources

8 Europium Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Europium Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Europium

8.4 Europium Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Europium Distributors List

9.3 Europium Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Europium Market Forecast

11.1 Global Europium Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Europium Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Europium Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Europium Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Europium Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Europium Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Europium Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Europium Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Europium Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Europium Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Europium Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Europium Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Europium Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Europium Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Europium Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Europium Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

