(2020-2026) Artemisinin Market Trend, Revenue & Regional Analysis by Top Players | Sanofi, KPC Pharmaceuticals, Kerui nanhai

The report titled Global Artemisinin Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research's archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Artemisinin market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Artemisinin market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Artemisinin market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Artemisinin Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Top Key Players of the Global Artemisinin Market : Sanofi, KPC Pharmaceuticals, Kerui nanhai, Guangxi xiancaotang, Guilin Pharmaceutical, Natural Bio-engineering, BIONEXX, CAT KHANH, BEEPZ, Novanat Bioresource

Global Artemisinin Market Segmentation By Product : Extraction from Artemisia annua, Semisynthetic Artemisinin

Global Artemisinin Market Segmentation By Application : Antimalarial Injections, Antimalarial Tablets

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Artemisinin Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Artemisinin Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Table of Contents

1 Artemisinin Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Artemisinin

1.2 Artemisinin Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Artemisinin Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Food Grade

1.2.3 Industrial Grade

1.3 Artemisinin Segment by Application

1.3.1 Artemisinin Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Chemical Industry

1.3.3 Food Industry

1.3.4 Agriculture Industry

1.3.5 Construction

1.3.6 Environment

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Artemisinin Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Artemisinin Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Artemisinin Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Artemisinin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Artemisinin Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Artemisinin Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Artemisinin Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Artemisinin Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Artemisinin Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Artemisinin Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Artemisinin Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Artemisinin Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Artemisinin Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Artemisinin Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Artemisinin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Artemisinin Production

3.4.1 North America Artemisinin Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Artemisinin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Artemisinin Production

3.5.1 Europe Artemisinin Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Artemisinin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Artemisinin Production

3.6.1 China Artemisinin Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Artemisinin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Artemisinin Production

3.7.1 Japan Artemisinin Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Artemisinin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Artemisinin Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Artemisinin Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Artemisinin Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Artemisinin Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Artemisinin Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Artemisinin Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Artemisinin Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Artemisinin Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Artemisinin Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Artemisinin Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Artemisinin Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Artemisinin Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Artemisinin Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Artemisinin Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Artemisinin Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Artemisinin Business

7.1 Graymont

7.1.1 Graymont Artemisinin Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Artemisinin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Graymont Artemisinin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Lhoist

7.2.1 Lhoist Artemisinin Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Artemisinin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Lhoist Artemisinin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 USLM

7.3.1 USLM Artemisinin Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Artemisinin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 USLM Artemisinin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Carmeuse

7.4.1 Carmeuse Artemisinin Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Artemisinin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Carmeuse Artemisinin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Mississippi Lime

7.5.1 Mississippi Lime Artemisinin Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Artemisinin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Mississippi Lime Artemisinin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Pete Lien & Sons

7.6.1 Pete Lien & Sons Artemisinin Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Artemisinin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Pete Lien & Sons Artemisinin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Unimin

7.7.1 Unimin Artemisinin Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Artemisinin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Unimin Artemisinin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Nordkalk

7.8.1 Nordkalk Artemisinin Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Artemisinin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Nordkalk Artemisinin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Cape Lime (Pty) Ltd

7.9.1 Cape Lime (Pty) Ltd Artemisinin Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Artemisinin Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Cape Lime (Pty) Ltd Artemisinin Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Artemisinin Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Artemisinin Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Artemisinin

8.4 Artemisinin Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Artemisinin Distributors List

9.3 Artemisinin Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Artemisinin (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Artemisinin (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Artemisinin (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Artemisinin Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Artemisinin Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Artemisinin Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Artemisinin Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Artemisinin Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Artemisinin

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Artemisinin by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Artemisinin by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Artemisinin by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Artemisinin

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Artemisinin by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Artemisinin by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Artemisinin by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Artemisinin by Application (2021-2026)

14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

