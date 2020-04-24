2020-2025 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Consumption Market Report by Major Vendor/Manufacturers (Private Internet Access, Nord VPN, TorGuard, Cyber Ghost, Hotspot Shield, IP Vanish VPN)

This report studies the Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

A virtual private network (VPN) extends a private network across a public network, and enables users to send and receive data across shared or public networks as if their computing devices were directly connected to the private network. (“In the simplest terms, it creates a secure, encrypted connection, which can be thought of as a tunnel, between your computer and a server operated by the VPN service.”) Applications running across the VPN may therefore benefit from the functionality, security, and management of the private network.

VPNs may allow employees to securely access a corporate intranet while located outside the office. They are used to securely connect geographically separated offices of an organization, creating one cohesive network. Personal VPN Users Internet users may secure their wireless transactions with a VPN, to circumvent geo-restrictions and censorship, or to connect to proxy servers for the purpose of protecting personal identity and location. However, some Internet sites block access to known VPN technology to prevent the circumvention of their geo-restrictions.

A VPN is created by establishing a virtual point-to-point connection through the use of dedicated connections, virtual tunneling protocols, or traffic encryption. A VPN available from the public Internet can provide some of the benefits of a wide area network (WAN). From a user perspective, the resources available within the private network can be accessed remotely.

Traditional VPNs are characterized by a point-to-point topology, and they do not tend to support or connect broadcast domains, so services such as Microsoft Windows NetBIOS may not be fully supported or work as they would on a local area network (LAN). Designers have developed VPN variants, such as Virtual Private LAN Service (VPLS), and layer-2 tunneling protocols, to overcome this limitation.

The Europe VPN market generated the highest sales in 2017, as organizations in Europe are equipped with advanced technologies. Moreover, presence of large number of enterprises and increase in number of internet users have supplemented the market growth. The Asia-Pacific VPN market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to rise in penetration of internet, rapid industrialization, and significant economic growth.

In the cloud VPN connectivity type, the remote access cloud VPN is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This is due to the high adoption rate of mobile devices and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trends among organizations. In the organization size segmentation, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, due to the large-scale adoption of cloud VPN solutions and cost effectiveness and centralized management capabilities during the forecast period

In the cloud VPN end-user market, the verticals segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is due to the preference to purchase the cloud VPN solutions and services directly from software vendors without relying on third-party service vendors.

In 2017, the global Virtual Private Network (VPN) market size was 1260 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2960 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.3% during 2018-2025.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers: Private Internet Access, Nord VPN, TorGuard, Cyber Ghost, Hotspot Shield, IP Vanish VPN, Buffered VPN, Golden Frog, VPN Pure, Express VPN, Safer VPN

Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market continues to evolve and expand in terms of the number of companies, products, and applications that illustrates the growth perspectives. Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market research analysis identifies the latest trends and primary factors responsible for market growth enabling the Organizations to flourish with much exposure to the markets.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Developments in the Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market

To describe Virtual Private Network (VPN) Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

To analyze the manufacturers of Point Of Sale System, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2019 and 2020;

To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers in Global, with sales, revenue and market share in 2019 and 2020;

To show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type and application, from 2014 to 2020;

To analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and South America, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Virtual Private Network (VPN) market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2020 to 2025;

To analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.

To analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

To describe Virtual Private Network (VPN) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

To describe Virtual Private Network (VPN) Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

The Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market research report completely covers the vital statistics of the capacity, production, value, cost/profit, supply/demand import/export, further divided by company and country, and by application/type for best possible updated data representation in the figures, tables, pie chart, and graphs. These data representations provide predictive data regarding the future estimations for convincing market growth.

Table of Contents

Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Research Report 2020

1 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Overview

2 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2020)

4 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2020)

5 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Virtual Private Network (VPN) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

