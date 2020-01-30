2020-2025 Neurostimulation Market Impressive Gains including International Key Players – Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott

This report provides in-depth study on the current state of the Global Neurostimulation Market 2020-2025. Key players in the Global Neurostimulation Market have been identified through the secondary research and their market share has been determined through primary and secondary research. These include a study of annual and financial reports of top players and extensive interviews of leaders including CEOs, directors, and marketing executives.

Global Neurostimulation Market Overview:

The Global Neurostimulation Market research report is the investigation arranged by investigators, which contain a point by point examination of drivers, limitations, and openings alongside their effect on the Neurostimulation Market development (2020 – 2025).

As per the market report analysis, Neurostimulation is a modulation of the nervous system’s activity. It is deliberately carried out by using invasive and non-invasive techniques. Implantable stimulation devices are most commonly used in the treatment of the neurological conditions such as epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, tremors, depression, obsessive compulsive disorder, diabetic neuropathy and few other conditions. Growing cases of the neurological disorders such as chronic pain and depression high adoption of the Neurostimulation therapy are likely to improve the Neurostimulation Market.

The Global Neurostimulation Market is segmented on the basis of Product Type, Application and Region. Based on the Product Type, the Global Neurostimulation Market is classified into Sacral Nerve Stimulators, Spinal Cord Stimulators, Gastric Electric Stimulators, Deep Brain Stimulators and Vagus Nerve Stimulators. On the basis of Application, the Global Neurostimulation Market is sub-segmented into Epilepsy, Depression, Dystonia, Pain Management, Parkinson’s Disease and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, the Neurostimulation Market is strong in North America and Europe, but is experiencing faster growth in APAC region, mainly across China, Brazil and India. Growth in the APAC region will be mainly driven by increase in patient awareness and acceptance of neurostimulation as an alternative treatment for chronic pain and neurological disorders. Neurostimulation device manufacturing companies and their research affiliates are continuously working on developing novel devices and technologies which can enhance the therapeutic outcome of existing devices and simultaneously gain market advantage.

Top Business News:

Abbott (October 21, 2019) – The Australian Red Cross Blood Service Selects Abbott’s Alinity S Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening – Abbott today announced the Australian Red Cross Blood Service (Australian Blood Service) has signed a multiple-year agreement for Abbott’s most advanced blood and plasma screening technology, Alinity s System. The Australian Blood Service collects 1.5 million donations each year, providing a safe blood supply to 25 million Australians.

The agreement also includes Abbott’s total lab automation solution, as well as its informatics and professional services. The Australian Blood Service staff will use AlinIQ AMS (Analyzer Management System), a product of AlinIQ Professional Services, to integrate data from multiple analyzers so staff can view it in one place, providing greater workflow efficiency and better quality control. The Alinity s system will help continuously process up to 600 tests per hour, while the lab automation solution will manage routine, manual tasks so staff can handle up to 3,600 samples per hour.

The adoption of Abbott’s latest technologies allows the Australian Blood Service to bring the highest levels of efficiency to their operation. By updating Abbott’s previous blood and plasma screening system with Alinity s, and adding total lab automation to their facilities, the Australian Blood Service will be able to further improve workflow practices and productivity.

“For the past 30 years, we’ve partnered with the Australian Blood Service to help ensure people in Australia have access to a safe blood supply,” said Louis Morrone, vice president, Transfusion Medicine, Abbott. “By combining Abbott’s latest advancements in blood and plasma screening with the benefits of automation and informatics technology customized to their organization, the Australian Blood Service can ensure the highest levels of quality to safeguard their blood supply for years to come.”

Major Key Players:

1 Medtronic

2 Boston Scientific

3 Abbott

4 Cyberonics and More………….

Region segment: Neurostimulation Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Neurostimulation in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

In the end, this report covers data and information on capacity and production overview, production, market share analysis, sales overview, supply, sales, and shortage, import, export and consumption as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin of Neurostimulation Market.

