2020-2025 Managed Application Services Market Impressive Gains including Top Key Players – BMC Software, CenturyLink, Fujitsu, IBM, YASH Technologies

This report provides in-depth study on the current state of the Global Managed Application Services Market 2020-2025. Key players in the Global Managed Application Services Market have been identified through the secondary research and their market share has been determined through primary and secondary research. These include a study of annual and financial reports of top players and extensive interviews of leaders including CEOs, directors, and marketing executives.

Global Managed Application Services Market Overview:

This report studies the Global Managed Application Services Market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The Global Managed Application Services Market is expected to grow at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2025.

Some of the most important factors driving the growth of the Global Managed Application Services Market are rapid growth in the demand for end-to-end application hosting services and the increasing sophistication level of application infrastructure. The Managed Application Services offer expert IT professional methodologies to maintain, support, and enhance crucial applications of an organization. These services enable organizations to focus on their core competencies by outsourcing the management services of legacy applications maintenance.

The Global Managed Application Services Market is segmented based on the Service, Application, Organization Size, Vertical and Region. On the basis of Service, the Global Managed Application Services Market is sub-segmented into Operational services, Application service desk, Application hosting, Application security and disaster recovery and Application infrastructure. Based on the Application, the Global Managed Application Services Market is classified into Web-based applications and Mobile applications. On the basis of Organization Size, the Global Managed Application Services Market is divided into Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large enterprises. Based on the Vertical, the Global Managed Application Services Market is sub-segmented into Government, BFSI, Telecom & IT, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & eCommerce, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, North America is expected to hold the largest market share, due to the high concentration of managed application service providers in this region. Furthermore, the companies in this region are well-versed with the cost benefits and business values that they would get on partnering with managed application service providers. Owing to such factors, enterprises in this region are growing rapidly and have a high demand for Managed Application Services.

Top Leading Key Manufacturers in Global Managed Application Services Market: BMC Software (US), CenturyLink (US), Fujitsu (Japan), HCL (India), IBM (US), SMS Management & Technology (Australia), Unisys (US), Virtustream (US), Wipro (India), YASH Technologies (US), Mindtree (India), Navisite (US) and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Global Industry Updates:

BMC Software (March 28, 2019) – BMC Announces Partnership with Automation Anywhere to Deliver Robotic Process Automation with BMC Helix – BMC, a global leader in IT solutions for the digital enterprise, today announced a strategic partnership with Automation Anywhere, a global leader in robotic process automation (RPA), to extend the BMC Helix cognitive automation’s capabilities to include RPA across service desk processes.

“Cognitive automation is at the core of BMC Helix,” said Nayaki Nayyar, President of Digital Service Management at BMC. “Our partnership with Automation Anywhere will enable enterprises to further transform their ITSM into cognitive service management with RPA. Together, we will provide enterprises the flexibility to leverage bots across service management processes.”

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Managed Application Services Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). BMC Software (US), CenturyLink (US), Fujitsu (Japan), HCL (India), IBM (US), SMS Management & Technology (Australia), Unisys (US), Virtustream (US), Wipro (India), YASH Technologies (US), etc. are some of the key vendors of Managed Application Services across the world. These players across Managed Application Services Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Managed Application Services in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

