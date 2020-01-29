2020-2025 Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Impressive Gains including Top Key Players – Symantec, Kaspersky Lab, McAfee, Microsoft, Trend Micro, ESET, Panda Security, Cisco

This report provides in-depth study on the current state of the Global Endpoint Protection Platforms Market 2020-2025. Key players in the Global Endpoint Protection Platforms Market have been identified through the secondary research and their market share has been determined through primary and secondary research. These include a study of annual and financial reports of top players and extensive interviews of leaders including CEOs, directors, and marketing executives.

Global Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Overview:

The report spread across 90 pages is an overview of the Global Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Report 2020. The Global Endpoint Protection Platforms Market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate from 2020 to 2025 according to new research. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

The Global Endpoint Protection Platforms Market research report is the investigation arranged by investigators, which contain a point by point examination of drivers, limitations, and openings alongside their effect on the Endpoint Protection Platforms Market development (2020 – 2025).

The Global Endpoint Protection Platforms Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Endpoint Protection Platforms market is cover distinctive segment market estimate, both volume and value, also cover diverse businesses customers’ data, which is imperative for the makers.

Based on the Type, the Global Endpoint Protection Platforms Market is sub-segmented into On-Premises, Managed, Hybrid and others. On the basis of Application, the Global Endpoint Protection Platforms Market is classified into PCs, Laptops, Smartphones and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, The Endpoint Protection Platforms Market in North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of major players in the Endpoint Protection Platforms Market ecosystem results in the increasing adoption of these systems in North America.

Top Business News:

Symantec (April 4, 2019) – Symantec Joins U.S. Department of Defense’s Defense Industrial Base Cyber Security Program – The world’s leading cyber security company, today announced it has become a member of the United States’ Department of Defense’s (DOD) Defense Industrial Base (DIB) Cyber security (CS) program. The DIB CS program is a voluntary cyber threat information-sharing initiative established by the DOD to enhance and supplement DIB participants’ capabilities to mitigate cyber attacks. The program features a collaborative information-sharing environment where members voluntarily report cyber threats as well as information on how to prevent/mitigate those threats.

“This is a prime example of an effective government-industry collaborative partnership. Symantec is proud to work in conjunction with the DOD and its partners to deliver a stronger cyber environment,” said Chris Townsend, Symantec vice president of federal. “The DIB CS program provides an important platform to share threat information and best practices, helping to improve the overall cyber awareness and security posture of all members. Symantec is proud to become a member of this important community.”

Top Leading Key in Players Global Endpoint Protection Platforms Market: Kaspersky Lab, McAfee, Symantec, Microsoft, Malwarebytes, Sophos, SentinelOne, Trend Micro, ESET, CrowdStrike, Cylance, Carbon Black, Panda Security, Webroot, Bitdefender, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

With the presence of a large pool of participants, the Global Endpoint Protection Platforms Market is displaying a highly competitive business landscape, finds a new research report by Business Industry Reports (BIR). Kaspersky Lab, McAfee, Symantec, Microsoft, Malwarebytes, Sophos, SentinelOne, Trend Micro, ESET, CrowdStrike, Cylance, Carbon Black, Panda Security, Webroot, Bitdefender, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet are some of the key vendors of Endpoint Protection Platforms across the world. These players across Endpoint Protection Platforms Market are focusing aggressively on innovation, as well as on including advanced technologies in their existing products.

Region segment: Endpoint Protection Platforms Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Endpoint Protection Platforms in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Report 2020

1 Endpoint Protection Platforms Product Definition

2 Global Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer Endpoint Protection Platforms Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer Endpoint Protection Platforms Business Revenue

2.3 Global Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Overview

3 Manufacturer Endpoint Protection Platforms Business Introduction

3.1 Kaspersky Lab Endpoint Protection Platforms Business Introduction

3.2 McAfee Endpoint Protection Platforms Business Introduction

3.3 Symantec Endpoint Protection Platforms Business Introduction

3.4 Microsoft Endpoint Protection Platforms Business Introduction

3.5 Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection Platforms Business Introduction

3.6 Sophos Endpoint Protection Platforms Business Introduction

