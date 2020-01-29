2020-2025 B2B Marketplace Platforms Market Impressive Gains including Top Key Players – Groupon, LivingSocial, Gilt, Fooda, EzCater, Uber Eats, Swiggy, Zomato

The Global B2B Marketplace Platforms Market is comprehensively and Insightful information in the report, taking into consideration various factors such as competition, regional growth, segmentation, and B2B Marketplace Platforms Market size by value and volume. This is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide the latest insights into critical aspects of the Global B2B Marketplace Platforms Market 2020-2025.

Overview of Global B2B Marketplace Platforms Market:

The report spread across 90 pages is an overview of the Global B2B Marketplace Platforms Market Report 2020. The analytical examination is proposed to give immense clarity on the market size, share and growth rate crosswise over various regions. The significant information and broad examination of the patterns from the days of old and future goes for offering the stakeholders, product owners, and marketing work force an aggressive edge over others working in the B2B Marketplace Platforms Market for the figure forecast period 2020 – 2025.

This report studies the Global B2B Marketplace Platforms Market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The Global B2B Marketplace Platforms Market is expected to grow at an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2025.

The Global B2B Marketplace Platforms Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region. Based on the Type, the Global B2B Marketplace Platforms Market is sub-segmented into Merchant Marketing Software, On-Demand Delivery Software, On-Demand Wellness Software and others. On the basis of Application, the Global B2B Marketplace Platforms Market is classified into Large Enterprises, SMEs and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, The B2B Marketplace Platforms Market in North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of major players in the B2B Marketplace Platforms Market ecosystem results in the increasing adoption of these systems in North America.

Global B2B Marketplace Platforms Market Objectives:

1 To provide detailed information regarding key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the B2B Marketplace Platforms Market

2 To analyze and forecast the size of the B2B Marketplace Platforms Market, in terms of value and volume

3 To analyze opportunities in the B2B Marketplace Platforms Market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape of the market

4 To define, segment, and estimate the B2B Marketplace Platforms Market based on deposit type and end-use industry

5 To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

6 To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

7 To forecast the size of market segments, in terms of value, with respect to main regions, namely, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

8 To track and analyze competitive developments, such as new product developments, acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, and collaborations in the B2B Marketplace Platforms Market

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: Groupon, LivingSocial, Travelzoo, Gilt, Dealsaver, Vagaro, Instacart, Shipt, Fooda, EzCater, EAT Club, Uber Eats, Swiggy, Zomato, GrubHub, Glamsquad, Soothe and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Latest Business News:

Groupon (October 16, 2019) – Groupon Expands MINDBODY Partnership – Groupon, which aims to become the daily habit in local commerce by connecting people to a vibrant, global marketplace for local services, experiences and goods, today announced an expansion of the company’s existing relationship with MINDBODY.

The partnership between the two companies enhances Groupon’s supply of fitness, beauty and wellness options via the MINDBODY network, enabling users to find and discover new local experiences offered by fitness, beauty and wellness businesses in their neighborhoods.

MINDBODY is the leading technology platform for the wellness industry with the clearly defined purpose of connecting the world to wellness. Local entrepreneurs worldwide use MINDBODY’s integrated software and payments platform to run, market and grow their businesses. Consumers use MINDBODY to more easily find, engage and transact with fitness, beauty and wellness providers in their local communities.

“We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with Groupon by connecting MINDBODY customers to the Groupon platform and enabling seamless bookings for consumers who purchase a service on Groupon,” said Josh McCarter, President of MINDBODY. “In the past years, MINDBODY has delivered new partnerships and services that enable its boutique fitness, beauty and wellness businesses to attract and retain more consumers. With this partnership, our customers will be able to easily promote their services to Groupon’s 29 million consumers in North America.”

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of B2B Marketplace Platforms in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Major Points in Table of Contents:

Global B2B Marketplace Platforms Market Report 2020

1 B2B Marketplace Platforms Definition

2 Global B2B Marketplace Platforms Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Major Player B2B Marketplace Platforms Business Revenue

2.2 Global B2B Marketplace Platforms Market Overview

3 Major Player B2B Marketplace Platforms Business Introduction

3.1 Groupon B2B Marketplace Platforms Business Introduction

3.2 LivingSocial B2B Marketplace Platforms Business Introduction

3.3 Travelzoo B2B Marketplace Platforms Business Introduction

3.4 Gilt B2B Marketplace Platforms Business Introduction

3.5 Dealsaver B2B Marketplace Platforms Business Introduction

3.6 Vagaro B2B Marketplace Platforms Business Introduction

