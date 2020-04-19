2019 Review: Malt Beverages Market Growth Analysis and Market Sizing
AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Malt Beverages’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC (United States),Asahi Breweries Malt Beverages (Japan), Bavaria Brewery Malt Beverages (Netherlands),Ceres Brewery Malt Beverages (Denmark),Fayrouz (United States),Coors Brewing Company Malt Beverages (United States), Moussy (Japan), Guinness Nigeria Malt Beverages (Nigeria),Nestle SA (Switzerland),Suntory International Corporation. (United States)
Malted beverages are basically fermented drinks which include wine coolers, hard soda, hard lemonades, and other flavored alcoholic beverages. It is also known as low alcohol beers. It provides protein, vitamins, and rich in minerals. Changing lifestyle, rise in disposable income, and increasing consumer demand for a premium or super premium product are some of the major factors which affect the growth of the market in the future.
Market Segmentation:
by Type (Beverage, Food), Application (Alcoholic beverages, Non-alcoholic beverages), Packaging (Can, Bottle, Glass Bottle, Bag, Drum, Vacuum Pack, Box, Others), Age (Children, Adults, Old-Aged)
Highlights of Influencing Trends:
Rising Trend of Alcohol Beverage is increasing the Popularity of Malt Beverage
Market Growth Drivers:
Rising Popularity of the Flavored Beverages among the Consumers
Increasing Usage of Organic Malt in the making of the Flavored Beverages
Growing demand for premium alcoholic beverages
Restraints:
Strengthening of non-alcoholic beverages market, Due to health concerns
Issue related to Increasing government regulation and taxes
Opportunities:
Rising Demand from Emerging Economics such as China, India, Brazil, Philippines, among others
Increase in disposable income of customers
Challenges:
Campaigns against Alcohol Consumption Launched By Various Organizations
High Cost of Premium and Super Premium Products
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.
Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Malt Beverages Market:
Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Malt Beverages market
Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Malt Beverages Market.
Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Malt Beverages
Chapter 4: Presenting the Malt Beverages Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.
Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018
Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Malt Beverages market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile
Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.
Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source
