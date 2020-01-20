2019 IT Training Market Analysis Global Industry Demand, Size, Share, Revenue, Top Manufactures, New Opportunity, Outlook 2025

2019 Research Report Global IT Training Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025.

This report presents the worldwide IT Training Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Information technology (IT) is the use of computers to store, retrieve, transmit, and manipulate data, or information, often in the context of a business or other enterprise. IT is considered to be a subset of information and communications technology (ICT).

IT training refers to the professional training offered by universities, enterprises, and non-formal professional institutes that comprise of B2C (business-to-consumer), B2G (business-to-government), and B2B (business-to-business) training. More number of institution have begun to offer informal and social learning platforms to teach IT, which has changed the learning landscape over the past decade.

Top Manufactures Analysis:

– CGS,- Firebrand,- Global Knowledge,- IBM,- New Horizon,- Avnet Academy,- Corpex,- Dell,- ExecuTrain,- ExitCertified,- Fast Lane,- GP Strategies,- HP,- ILX Group,- Infopro Learning,- Infosec Institute,- ITpreneurs,- Koenig Solutions,- Learning Tree International,- Learnsocial,- NetCom Learning,- NIIT,- Onlc Training Centers,- QA,- SAP,- SkillSoft,- TATA Interactive System,- Technology Transfer Service,- TTA

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

– Infrastructure

– Development

– Database

– Security

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

– Individuals

– SMEs

– Enterprise

– Government Organizations

– Military

Major Points from Table of Contents

Table of Contents

IT Training Market Report by Company, Regions, Types and Applications, Global Status and Forecast to 2025

1 Industry Overview of IT Training

1.1 IT Training Market Overview

1.1.1 IT Training Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global IT Training Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 North America

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

1.2.5 Central & South America

1.2.6 Middle East & Africa

1.3 IT Training Market by Type

1.3.1 Global IT Training Revenue (Million US$) and Growth Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Global IT Training Revenue Market Share by Type in 2018

1.3.3 Infrastructure

1.3.4 Development

1.3.5 Database

1.3.6 Security

1.4 IT Training Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Individuals

1.4.2 SMEs

1.4.3 Enterprise

1.4.4 Government Organizations

1.4.5 Military

2 Global IT Training Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Global IT Training Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2014-2019)

2.2 Competitive Status

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

3.1 CGS

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 IT Training Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Firebrand

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 IT Training Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Global Knowledge

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 IT Training Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 IBM

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 IT Training Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 New Horizon

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 IT Training Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Avnet Academy

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 IT Training Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Corpex

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 IT Training Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Dell

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 IT Training Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 ExecuTrain

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 IT Training Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 ExitCertified

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 IT Training Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Fast Lane

3.12 GP Strategies

3.13 HP

3.14 ILX Group

3.15 Infopro Learning

3.16 Infosec Institute

3.17 ITpreneurs

3.18 Koenig Solutions

3.19 Learning Tree International

3.20 Learnsocial

3.21 NetCom Learning

3.22 NIIT

3.23 Onlc Training Centers

3.24 QA

3.25 SAP

3.26 SkillSoft

3.27 TATA Interactive System

3.28 Technology Transfer Service

3.29 TTA

4 Global IT Training Market Size by Type and Application (2014-2019)

4.1 Global IT Training Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global IT Training Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

4.3 Potential Application of IT Training in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of IT Training

5 North America IT Training Development Status and Outlook

5.1 North America IT Training Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 North America IT Training Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

5.3 North America IT Training Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

6 Europe IT Training Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe IT Training Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Europe IT Training Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

6.3 Europe IT Training Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

7 China IT Training Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China IT Training Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 China IT Training Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

7.3 China IT Training Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

8 Rest of Asia Pacific IT Training Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Rest of Asia Pacific IT Training Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Rest of Asia Pacific IT Training Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

8.3 Rest of Asia Pacific IT Training Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

9 Central & South America IT Training Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Central & South America IT Training Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Central & South America IT Training Market Size and Market Share by Players (2014-2019)

9.3 Central & South America IT Training Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

And More….

