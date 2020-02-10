2019-2026 Indoor Location-Based Search & Advertising Market Projected to witness Huge CAGR +60% – Key Players Profiled: Apple, Foursquare, Google, Accuware, Broadcom, Cisco, Facebook

The increasing adoption of local area networks (LANs) and home area networks globally is one of the major factors driving this market’s growth. The availability of high-speed mobile broadband networks and decreasing costs of deployment is leading to the augmented adoption of LAN around the world. Moreover, most business organizations and university campuses are adopting virtual private networks for enhanced data security and providing a seamless connection to their employees and students. The adoption of virtual private networks by business organizations and universities enable them to provide indoor LBS on their premises.

The Global Indoor Location-Based Search & Advertising Market estimated to grow at a CAGR of +60% during forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report includes: Apple, Foursquare, Google, xAd, Accuware, Admoove (HiMedia), Broadcom, Cisco, Estimote, Facebook, Gimbal, Groupon, Jatis Mobile, MazeMap, Micello, Microsoft, Near (Ad Near), Nexage (Verizon), Ping Mobile, Polaris Wireless, Qualcomm Technologies, Scanbuy, Shopkick (SK Telecom), Social Retail, Sprooki, Verve Wireless, Waze (Google), Yoose

The global indoor location-based search and advertising market is highly fragmented as it includes several stakeholders such as location providers, location technology developers, digital map providers, platform providers, application developers, navigation providers, mobile operators, proximity marketing providers, and mobile search providers. The market has a high potential for growth due to the presence of many start-ups that are offering innovative solutions.

Most important data include the key recommendations and predictions by our analysts, intended to steer a strategic business decision. The company profiles section of this research service is a compilation of the growth strategies, financial status, and recent developments of key market participants. The report provides detailed industry analysis of the global Indoor Location-Based Search & Advertising market with the help of proven research methodologies such as Porter’s five forces. The major geographical regions which include, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America are studied.

