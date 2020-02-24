[2019-2026] GPS Tracking Device Market Set to Reach New Heights with Tremendous Revenue Growth

GPS tracking devices are used to obtain accurate, real-time location-based information about a child, an adult, a vehicle, or even some other type of asset that you may have. These devices are used to detect the vehicle or person, that use the global positioning system to determine and track its precise location, and hence that of its carrier, at intervals. The location of the moving vehicle or person can be stored and transmitted to others, which are connected through internet using cellular (GPRS or SMS), radio, or satellite modem embedded in the unit. The GPS tracker contains a GPS module to receive the GPS signal.

The major companies profiled in the report include Orbcomm Inc, Laird PLC., Teltonika UAB, Geotab Inc., Sierra Wireless, Inc., Queclink Wireless Solutions Co ., Ltd, Tomtom International Bv, Atrack Technology Inc., Calamp Corporation, and Shenzhen Concox Information Technology Co.

Request PDF Sample to Access Market Data @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/3124

The factors such as low cost GPS tracking devices, growing use of GPS tracking systems in commercial vehicles and long life of the GPS device fuel the growth of the market. However, impact of nonstandard products and several environmental factors that lead to poor user experience limit the market growth. Furthermore, the advancement in the technology and software is expected to provide several opportunities for the market in the near future.

The GPS tracking device market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. By type, it is divided into data loggers, data pushers, data pullers, and covert GPS trackers. By application, it is classified into aerospace & defense, oil & gas, mining, transportation, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)

Curious? Do Purchase Enquiry Now @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3124

Key Benefits

Comprehensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations in the GPS tracking device market is provided from 2017 to 2023

The report offers a competitive scenario of the market with growth trends, structure, driving factors, scope, opportunities, and challenges.

The report includes a detailed analysis of the key segments to provide insights on market dynamics.

Porters Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers and suppliers and provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to devise effective growth strategies and facilitate better decision-making.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com