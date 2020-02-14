(2019-2024) Trending Report Mobile Fintech Blockchain Key Vendors IBM Corporation Amazon Web Services, Inc., Ripple, Microsoft Corporation, Earthport PLC., FSR

FinTECH Blockchain Market: Summary

The Global Fintech Blockchain Market is estimated to reach USD 6.2 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 70.6%. Rising adoption for digitization, increasing adoption of chatbots, and growing in capital optimization are expected to drive the fintech blockchain market. However, cybersecurity and software code risks act as a restrain to the market during the forecast period. Growing adoption for stock market, record the complete lifecycle transaction and adoption of application programming interface (APIS) is identified as an opportunity for fintech blockchain market.

Fintech refers to the financial technology which is use for financial services through software and other technologies such as payment. Fintech Blockchain are used to store the data of transaction and another details of the users. Fintech Blockchain are used for faster transactions, reducing operation costs, and many other financial applications.

Some key players in fintech blockchain IBM Corporation Amazon Web Services, Inc., Ripple, Microsoft Corporation, Earthport PLC., Bitfury Group Limited., Interbit, Oracle Corporation, Digital Asset Holdings, LLC AND Factom. among other.

FinTECH Blockchain Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global fintech blockchain market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into digital customer engagement, retail banking operations, commercial banking operations andfinance and risk. By type, the fintech blockchain market is segmented intoprivate blockchain, public blockchain and consortium blockchain. By application, the market is segmented into credit scoring, stock-trading apps, insurance, budgeting applications and

FinTECH Blockchain Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

FinTECH Blockchain Market, by Solution

Digital Customer Engagement

Retail Banking Operations

Commercial Banking Operations

Finance and Risk

FinTECH Blockchain Market, by Type

Private Blockchain

Public Blockchain

Consortium Blockchain

FinTECH Blockchain Market by, Application

Credit Scoring

Stock-Trading Applications

Insurance

Budgeting Applications

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

The Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

