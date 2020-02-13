(2019-2024) Trending News:Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market Is Booming Worldwide With Top Growing Companies NVIDIA Corporation, IBM Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Intel Corporation

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market: Summary

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market is estimated to reach USD 4.8 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 41.6%. Growing volumes of data in supply chain and adoption of AI to optimize supply chain is expected to drive the artificial intelligence in supply chain market during the forecast period. However, high initial capital cost is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Automate processes with AI is expected to become an opportunity for artificial intelligence in supply chain market.

Artificial intelligence is an imitation of human intelligence in programmed machines. Supply chain is a series of processes involved in the manufacturing and distribution of any commodity. Artificial intelligence mainly used in supply chain manahement for supporting end-to-end visibility, building better reaction time, and improving the efficiency of current system and delivering better outcomes. Some key players in artificial intelligence in supply chain market are NVIDIA Corporation, IBM Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Intel Corporation among others.

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market by Component

Hardware

Memory

Network

Processor

CPU

GPU

TPU

FPGA

VPUS

ASIC

Software

Artificial Intelligence Platform

Deep Learning Software

Chatbots

Machine Learning Software

Services

Deployment and Integration

On Cloud

On Premise

Maintenance and Support

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market by Technology

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Computer Vision

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market by Application

Operational Procurement

Supply Chain Planning

Warehouse Management

Supplier Relationship Management

Demand Planning

Others

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market by End Use Industry

Consumer Goods

Industrial

Energy & Power

Aerospace

Others

By Region

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

The Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

