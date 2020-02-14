(2019-2024) Business News: Thermoplastic Elastomer Market Research Report 2019 Elaborate Analysis with Growth Forecast to 2024 | Arkema, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Asahi Kasei Corporation

THERMOPLASTIC ELASTOMER MARKET: SUMMARY

The Global Thermoplastic Elastomer Market is estimated to grow from USD 21.7 Billion in 2019 to USD 27.8 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.1%. The factors responsible for the growth of the Thermoplastic Elastomer market include Increasing demand for lightweight, high performance materials from the automotive industry. Other supportive factors include replacement of thermoplastics and standard elastomers by TPE due to improved properties. The market is expected to register a considerable growth rate during the forecast period.

THERMOPLASTIC ELASTOMER MARKET: REPORT SYNOPSIS

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the Global Thermoplastic Elastomer market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

The primary types/elements of Global Thermoplastic Elastomer that are covered in the report include TPE-S, TPE-O, TPE-V, TPE-U, TPE-E, TPE-A. For opportunity analysis, the end-users/application that are covered in the report are Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Footwear, Plastic Engineering, Wires & Cables, Medical. The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa, with individual country-level analysis.

Companies Covered

Arkema (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

(Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis) BASF SE

Covestro AG

Asahi Kasei Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

Huntsman Corporation

Lubrizol Corporation

Kraton Corporation

Kuraray Co. Ltd

Other Key Companies

Thermoplastic Elastomer Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Thermoplastic Elastomer Market by Type

TPE-S (Styrenic Block Copolymer)

TPE-O (Styrenic Block Copolymer)

TPE-V (Vulcanized PP/EPDM Compound)

TPE-U (Thermoplastic Urethanes)

TPE-E (Copolyester Compound)

TPE-A (Thermoplastic Polyamide)

Thermoplastic Elastomer Market by End-Use Industry

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Footwear

Plastic Engineering

Wires & Cables

Medical

Thermoplastic Elastomer Market by Region

APAC

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Indonesia

Rest of APAC

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

