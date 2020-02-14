(2019-2024) Business News: Augmented Reality in Retail to reach USD 8.0 Billion in 2024 | Google LLC, Apple, Microsoft Corporation, Facebook, and Zugara

Augmented Reality In Retail Market: Summary

The Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market is estimated to reach USD 8.0 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 46.4%. Increasing adoption of smartphones and increasing emphesis on technological advancements are expected to drive the augmented reality in retail market during the forecast period. however, complex and expensive process is expected to restrain the market during next five years. Major investments in augmented reality is expected to become an opportunity for augmented reality in retail market.

Augmented reality is the innovation that grows our physical world, including layers of advanced data onto it. It is a combination of real and virtual worlds. A real object is captured using a device such as camera and the technology combines image with digital information and enhancements. This technology helps buyers to visualize their purchases, enhancing shopping experience. Some key players in global market are Google LLC, Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Facebook Inc., and Zugara, Inc. among others.

Augmented Reality in Retail Market: Report Synopsis

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factual feedbacks.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services. By technology, the global market is segmented into, marker based, markerless, projection based, andsuperimposition based. By devices, the market is segmented into, mobile devices, special AR devices, AR glasses, AR contact lenses, virtual retinal displays. By application, the market is segmented into virtual try- on, in- store navigation, product catalog, andothers. By retail type, the market is segmented into furniture, clothing and accessories, footwear, cosmetic, and

Augmented Reality in Retail Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Augmented Reality in Retail Market by Component

Hardware

Camera

Sensors

Projectors

Display Devices

Others

Software and Services

Software Development Kits

Services

Augmented Reality in Retail Market by Technology

Marker Based AR

Markerless AR

Projection Based AR

Superimposition Based AR

Augmented Reality in Retail Market by Device

Mobile Devices

Special AR Devices

AR Glasses

AR Contact Lenses

Virtual Retinal Displays

Augmented Reality in Retail Market by Application

Virtual Try- On

In- Store Navigation

Product Catalog

Augmented Reality in Retail Market by Retail Type

Furniture

Clothing and Accessories

Footwear

Cosmetic

Others

Augmented Reality in Retail Market by Region

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

The Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

