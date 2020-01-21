20.5% CAGR Growth to be achieved by AI in Auto Insurance Market and Know its Top companies ANT Financial Services Group, CCC Information Services Inc., Claim Genius, Clearcover, Inc., GEICO Corporation, ICICI Lombard

Pune City, January, 2020 AI in Auto Insurance Market to 2027 –The global AI in Auto Insurance market was valued at US$ 1.0 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 5.5 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 20.5% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

With the increasing adoption of AI in most of the industries, AI has significantly found its way in the automotive sector. AI enables car insurance companies to efficiently offer services to its customers that are looking for faster payouts, faster services, and customized policy prices. The AI in auto insurance market enables the insurance companies to reach out to its customers at the right time, offers the right set of products, and faster the claim process.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

ANT Financial Services Group, CCC Information Services Inc., Claim Genius, Clearcover, Inc., GEICO Corporation, ICICI Lombard, Microsoft Corporation, Nauto, Progressive Casualty Insurance Company, and Solaria Labs.

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about AI in Auto Insurance market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The AI in Auto Insurance market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

Major highlights of this research report:

In-depth analysis of the degree of competition across the globe.

Estimation of AI in Auto Insurance Market values and volumes.

AI in Auto Insurance Market analysis through industry analysis tools such as SWOT and Porter’s five analysis.

Detailed elaboration on global market value, volume, and penetration.

AI in Auto Insurance Market growth projections.

Detailed description on development policies and plans.

Analytical study on drivers, restraints, opportunities, hindrances, inadequacies, challenges and strengths.

The report covers key developments in the AI in auto insurance market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from AI in auto insurance market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for AI in auto insurance market in the global market.

Following key questions are answered through this report:

What are the restraining factors in front of the businesses?

Which factors are driving the market growth?

What are the recent trends in the global market?

What are the global opportunities for getting new clients rapidly?

What are the key regions for expanding the market globally?

What are the threats and challenges in front of the businesses?

Who are the key players in the global AI in Auto Insurance Market?

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global AI in Auto Insurance market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 AI in Auto Insurance Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Porters Five Force Analysis

6 Global AI in Auto Insurance Market Segmentation

7 Market Effect Factors Analysis

8 Competition by Manufacturers

