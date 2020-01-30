2-Methylpropene Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2022

Indepth Read this 2-Methylpropene Market

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Major players operating in the 2-methylpropene market include BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, LyondellBasel Industries NV, TPC Group, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, and others. The global 2-methylpropene market has been segmented as follows:

2-Methylpropene Market: By Product

Butyl Rubber

Polyisobutylene

MMA Monomer

Isooctane

MTBE

Others(Plastics, ETBE)

2-Methylpropene Market: By Application

Rubber Manufacturing

Pharmaceuticals

Fuel & Lubricants

Adhesives & Sealants

Antioxidants

Agrochemicals

Others(Plastic Explosives, Neopentaoic Acid, and Methallyl Chloride)

2-Methylpropene Market: By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Western Europe Germany France The U.K. Spain Italy Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (Excluding Japan) India China South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific (Excluding Japan)

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



