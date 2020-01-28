16.2% Growth Rate for Agriculture Analytics Market by 2023| Overview, Top Technologies, Key Insights and Company Profiles

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global agriculture analytics market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Agriculture Analytics Market size is expected to grow from US$ 585 Million in 2018 to US$ 1,236 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.2% during the forecast period. The agriculture analytics market’s major growth factors are rising pressure to meet the global demand for food and increasing government initiatives to deploy modern agricultural techniques.

Agriculture Analytics solution and services help livestock producers make better decisions by acquiring real-time information about animals and improve various livestock management processes, such as feeding management, heat stress management, milk harvesting, breed management, behaviour monitoring and management, calf management, genetic management, and cattle sorting.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for agriculture analytics solution and services. Major APAC economies, such as China, Australia, New Zealand, India, and Israel, provide huge opportunities for vendors of agriculture analytics solution and services in the region.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To analyze the market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the agriculture analytics market

To define, describe, and forecast the agriculture analytics market by application area, component, deployment type, farm size, and region

To forecast the market size of the 5 main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the agriculture analytics market

To analyze the competitive developments, such as agreements, alliances, joint ventures, and mergers and acquisitions, in the agriculture analytics market

To profile the key players in the agriculture analytics market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies in each microsegment

Top Key Players in the ” Agriculture Analytics Market” include are

Deere & Company (US)

IBM (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

Trimble (US)

Monsanto Company (US)

Oracle (US)

Accenture (Ireland)

Iteris (US)

Taranis (Israel)

Agribotix (US)

Agrivi (UK)

DTN (US)

Conservis Corporation (US)

DeLaval (Sweden)

Farmer’s Business Network (US)

Farmers Edge (US)

GEOSYS (US)

Granular (US)

Gro Intelligence (US)

Proagrica (UK)

PrecisionHawk (US)

RESSON (Canada)

Stesalit Systems (India)

AgVue Technologies (US)

