1,4 Butanediol Market 2020 Brief Analysis by Top Companies- BASF SE, Ashland, Dairen Chemical Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

The 1,4 Butanediol market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. Demand continues to rise due to increasing purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. The insightful research report on the 1,4 Butanediol market includes Porter's five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior. The report reviews the competitive landscape scenario seen among top 1,4 Butanediol players, their company profile, revenue, sales, business tactics, and forecasts 1,4 Butanediol industry situations. According to the research, the 1,4 Butanediol market is highly competing and disparate due to global and local vendors.

1,4 Butanediol Market was valued at USD 7.8 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 14.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Key players in the Global 1,4 Butanediol Market include:

BASF SE

Ashland

Dairen Chemical Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd.

Bioamber

Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

Chongqing Jian Feng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd