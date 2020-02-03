You are here

﻿ Business-to-Business eCommerce Market – Industry Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers, Trends and Forecast 2024

﻿ Business-to-Business eCommerce

﻿ Business-to-Business eCommerce Research provides deep understanding, clarifies diversities of the market to help you decide not only the succeeding strategy but also to achieve the desired market position. This market research is a combined result of inputs from industry experts with awareness, the experience of ﻿ Business-to-Business eCommerce industry and qualitative and quantitative synthesis of the market.

The ﻿ Business-to-Business eCommerce market research report will educate buyers on the past, current and anticipated market situations, market drivers, trends driving it, and the challenges faced by the market.

Global ﻿ Business-to-Business eCommerce Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: –

Amazon, Alibaba, Rakuten, IBM, SAP Hybris, Oracle, IndiaMART, Walmart, Mercateo, Magento (Adobe), Global Sources, NetSuite

Global ﻿ Business-to-Business eCommerce Market Segment by Type, covers

Buyer-oriented E-commerce

  • Supplier-oriented E-commerce
  • Intermediary-oriented E-commerce

    Global ﻿ Business-to-Business eCommerce Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

    • Small and Medium Enterprise
    • Large Enterprise

    Target Audience

    • ﻿ Business-to-Business eCommerce manufacturers
    • ﻿ Business-to-Business eCommerce Suppliers
    • ﻿ Business-to-Business eCommerce companies
    • Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

    Study Objectives:
    To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.
    To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.
    To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.
    To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

     Table of Contents:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Definition
    1.2 Scope of Study
    1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE
    1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS & LIMITATIONS
    1.2.2.1 ASSUMPTIONS
    1.2.2.2 LIMITATIONS
    1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:
    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
    2.1 RESEARCH PROCESS:
    2.2 Primary Research
    2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH:
    3 MARKET DYNAMICS
    3.1 DRIVERS
    3.1.1 GROWING Demand for newly developed ﻿ Business-to-Business eCommerce
    3.1.2 Growing trend of Outsourcing
    3.1.3 Growing ﻿ Business-to-Business eCommerce Industry in developing nations
    3.2 RESTRAINTS
    3.3 OPPORTUNITIES
    3.4 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS
    4 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS
    4.1 Porters Five forces Model
    4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers
    4.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
    4.4 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
    4.5 Threat of Substitutes
    4.6 Intensity of Rivalry
    5 global ﻿ Business-to-Business eCommerce market, by Type
    6 global ﻿ Business-to-Business eCommerce market, By Application
    7 global ﻿ Business-to-Business eCommerce market, By Manufacturing Methods
    7.1 In-House Manufacturing
    7.2 Contract Manufacturing
    7.2.1 introduction
    8 Global ﻿ Business-to-Business eCommerce market, by region
    8.1 North America
    8.1.1 Introduction
    8.2 Europe
    8.2.1 Introduction
    8.3 Asia-Pacific
    8.3.1 introduction
    8.4 Middle East & Africa
    8.4.1 Introduction
    9 Competitive landscape
    9.1 Major Strategies adopted by market players
    9.1.1 STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP
    9.1.2 Merger & Acquisition
    10 company profile

     

